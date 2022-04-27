Vico Sotto shares tips on what to do amid spread of fake news this campaign period

Amid the proliferation of fake news this campaign season, reelectionist Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto shared tips on how Filipinos, particularly his constituents, can deal with it.

The city chief on Monday revealed that the machinery has been on “double time,” saying that there are printed “hard copies” of the claims propagating among Pasigueños.

“Sa mga caucus kanina, hinikayat ko ang mga tao: kahit nakakatawa na minsan, manatili pa rin tayong MAPAGMATYAG at MAPANURI,” Sotto said on the 32nd day of the local campaigning period.

According to him, if someone encounters a real person sharing fake news online, they should be corrected.

“Pero ‘wag i-engage ‘yung nag-post na troll/fake account,” the mayor said.

Sotto also said that if citizens encounter a claim online but are not sure if it is true, they should refrain from spreading or sharing it.

“#TekaMunaMarites,” he quipped.

“Maraming sumusubok na sirain tayo dahil gusto nilang makabalik sa lumang kalakaran. We will keep moving forward,” the reelectionist mayor said.

Sotto is gunning for the mayoral seat of Pasig in the 2022 local elections. He is running with vice mayoral bet Dodot Jaworski.

Last year, he reminded Filipinos to be vigilant in consuming information online, especially before the start of the elections.

