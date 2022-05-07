Bishop slams vote-buying in Palawan

Just three days before the elections, a Catholic bishop on Friday raised alarm over reports of rampant vote-buying in Palawan province.

Without naming names, Bishop Socrates Mesiona of Puerto Princesa said certain politicians are using money to influence voters.

“As Election Day approaches, I am concerned over the reports of open use of money to get the votes of the people,” Mesiona said in a pastoral letter released Friday.

The bishop then reminded the people not to accept money from election candidates, reiterating that their votes are sacred.

“Don’t be deceived by money,” appealed Mesiona.

“Let us also remain vigilant so that truth, goodness and peace will prevail in our society,” he also said.