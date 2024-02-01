LRT-2 resumes full operations after nearby fire halted trips in Recto Station

Commuters can now alight and board the Recto Station at the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 after a fire razed a residential area along Recto Avenue in Manila on Wednesday.

The LRT-2 management temporarily implemented a provisionary service on Wednesday, beginning in the afternoon, due to the blaze that reached the fifth alarm at 3:46 p.m.

In Manila, a fire with a fifth alarm level warrants a total of 16 responding fire trucks.

Reports said the flare initially reached the first alarm at 3:14 p.m., which only needed two responding firetrucks.

The fire caused the LRT-2 management to only serve Antipolo to Legarda Stations and vice-versa, excluding Recto Station which was near the area where the incident was.

Recto Station is the LRT-2’s western terminus. It also connects the LRT-2 to the Light Rail Transit-Line 1’s Doroteo Jose Station.

“Manatili pong nakaantabay sa LRTA’s social media pages para sa mga susunod na #LRTAdvisory,” the LRT-2 management said on social media after announcing its provisionary service.

The initiative affected commuters going home from their work via the LRT-2’s Recto Station.

The train management did not release another advisory, but in its first operations update for Thursday, it responded to some comments from commuters asking if the trains were already going to and from Recto Station.

“Ok [na po] ba [ang] Recto Station?” a Facebook user commented in its operations update post on Thursday, 5 a.m.

“Yes po, okay na po at balik normal na ang operasyon ng LRT-2 mula Recto hanggang Antipolo at vice versa,” the page responded.

“Any update kung ‘yung train is going Recto na po ba?” another Pinoy asked.

“Balik normal na ang operasyon ng LRT-2 mula Recto hanggang Antipolo at vice versa,” the page answered.

Reports said the fire caused 150 families to lose their homes.

This was not the first time a blaze in the similar area affected the LRT-2’s operations.

Last year, the train management had to temporarily close its bridge connecting the LRT-2’s Recto Station and the LRT-1’s Doroteo Jose Station after a fire affected part of the walkway.