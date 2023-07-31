Who can avail of LRT-2 free rides this Palarong Pambansa 2023?

The Purple Line is once again giving free rides to select commuters.

The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) on Monday announced that athletes and delegates of the 2023 Palarang Pambansa who will ride the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 (LRT-2) are entitled to free rides.

The free ride may be availed until Aug. 5, 2023.

The management said this is their way of showing support to the 63rd Palarang Pambansa in Marikina City.

Reports said over 9,000 student-athletes from 17 regions in the country will compete in the national showdown for elementary and high school students with the theme “Batang Malakas, Bansang Matatag.”

The event, which happens annually, has been shelved since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sporting tiff will feature 34 sports, including para, demonstration, and exhibition events.

Patintero, tumbang preso, esports, and cheer dance are among the games under the exhibition events.

Meanwhile, here are the ones who can avail of free LRT-2 rides for a week:

Athletes

Coaches and Trainers

National and Local Committee Members

Volunteers

Technical Workers

Officials

Medical Staff

Accredited Media

The transit operator said that they only needed to show their Palarong Pambasa ID to the station teller or to the gate guards.

LRT-2 is the nearest transit line for travelers going to Marikina.

Earlier this month, the LRTA also offered free rides to select July birthday celebrants for their 43rd anniversary.

The Purple Line runs in an east-west direction along Radial Road Six and a portion of Circumferential Road One. It has terminal stations on Recto Avenue in Manila and in Antipolo City.

