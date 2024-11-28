Palawan bishops urge mining moratorium

The Catholic bishops of Palawan have called for a 25-year moratorium on mining in the island province, citing serious concerns over environmental degradation and the impact on local communities.

In a pastoral letter, Bishop Socrates Mesiona of Puerto Princesa, Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Taytay and his predecessor, retired Bishop Edgardo Juanich, urged an immediate halt to the expansion of mining activities in the nation’s “Last Ecological Frontier”.

“We are calling for a 25-year moratorium or suspension on the approval of any mining applications and mining expansions,” the bishops said.

The prelates emphasized the need for further studies and careful planning before approving any new mining projects in Palawan.

They also called for the designation of “no-go zones” for mining, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas such as old-growth forests and watersheds.

The bishops raised alarm over the increasing number of mining exploration permits in the province, which now include over 67 applications covering over 200,000 hectares across Puerto Princesa and 13 other towns.

There are currently 11 active mining operations in Palawan, occupying approximately 29,430 hectares of land.

The letter also highlighted permits granted by the environment department for tree-cutting operations, including one that allows the destruction of over 52,000 trees for nickel mining.

“How unfortunate for Palawan! If our environment is destroyed, the world will forget about us,” the prelates said, stressing that the island is known today because of its lush forests, pristine beaches, thriving coral reefs, and vast mangrove forests.

The church leaders urged Palawan’s residents to sign their petition for a mining moratorium, which they say is vital to protecting the province’s remaining natural resources and ensuring the long-term sustainability of its ecosystems.

“This is the cry of Mother Nature; this is the cry of the farmers, fishermen, and indigenous peoples affected by the destruction brought by mining,” they said.