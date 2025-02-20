Church leaders in Philippines ask prayers for Pope Francis’ healing

Catholic leaders in the Philippines have called on the faithful to pray for the health of Pope Francis as he continues his treatment for a respiratory infection.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, president of the bishops’ conference, urged Catholics to keep the pope in their prayers while he remains hospitalized.

“May I ask for your prayers for his healing and recovery during this challenging time,” David said.

Archbishop Charles Brown, apostolic nuncio to the Philippines, echoed the appeal, asking prayers for the pope’s speedy recovery and healing.

“I appeal to everyone to please pray for the Holy Father, pray for his speedy recovery,” Brown said over Church-run Radio Veritas.

“Let us also pray for all the doctors and nurses who are taking care of him,” he added.

The Vatican said Tuesday that the pope has developed pneumonia in both lungs after new tests showed further complications in the condition of the 88-year-old pontiff.

The Holy See Press Office reported that Pope Francis underwent a chest CT scan on Feb. 18, revealing “the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required additional drug therapy.”

“Pope Francis remains in good spirits,” the Vatican said, adding that he had “received the Eucharist and, throughout the day, alternated between rest, prayer, and reading.”

“He expresses his gratitude for the support he feels at this time and kindly asks that prayers for him continue,” the statement added.

The pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 for treatment of bronchitis and to undergo necessary diagnostic tests.

Before his admission last week, he continued to hold daily audiences in his Vatican residence, attended his general audience Wednesday, and presided over an outdoor Mass on Sunday.

He, however, handed off his speeches for an aide to read aloud, saying he was having trouble breathing.

In July 2021, the pope spent 10 days at the same hospital after he underwent a surgery for a colon problem.