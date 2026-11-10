Borongan diocese urges action on environment 13 years after Yolanda

MANILA — A Catholic diocese in the central Philippines has urged communities to act on lessons from Super Typhoon Yolanda by protecting the environment and caring for vulnerable people.

In a message for the disaster’s 13th anniversary, the Diocese of Borongan said the disaster should remind Filipinos to protect creation and people most hurt by environmental damage.

“Yolanda asks something of us today, in the midst of an environmental emergency that grows more urgent each year. The Church gives us a way to respond: see, judge, and act,” read the message signed by the Fr. Jan Michael Gadicho, the diocesan administrator.

The diocese asked the faithful to recognize the suffering of creation and of poor communities facing destructive mining, stronger storms, rising seas and eroding coastlines.

“Those who suffer first and most are those who did the least to cause the crisis,” it said.

The diocese stressed that caring for the environment and caring for the poor cannot be separated.

“Neglecting creation and neglecting the poor are one and the same failure of love,” it said.

It urged communities “to reject destructive mining, plant and protect trees and mangroves, reduce waste, prepare for disasters and support vulnerable families.”

It also asked Catholics to demand responsible environmental policies and to take action in their homes, parishes, schools and communities.

“The earth is a gift entrusted to us by the Creator, not a possession to be exploited,” the diocese said.

The diocese remembered those killed when Yolanda struck the central Philippines on November 8, 2013, and thanked those who helped survivors rebuild.