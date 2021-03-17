Circulating social media graphic claiming total lockdown in Cavite is fake, recycled

There will be no “total lockdown” in Cavite, contrary to social media posts claiming one will be imposed soon.

A Twitter user shared a social media card suggesting that the province will be under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest among the quarantine phases, and tagged its governor.

“@jonvicremulla Gov. Legit or Hoax?” she asked.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla responded and said that the post is “fake.”

Prior to this, claims of a supposed lockdown in the province have been keeping Filipinos on their toes.

“Hoooy lockdown na ba sa Cavite ha?” a Twitter user asked on Tuesday.

“Bakit parang nakakaramdam ako ng lockdown dito sa Cavite?” shared another online user.

A Facebook user said that it’s already “old news” as it was implemented a year ago.

The fake graphic used some of Remulla’s words in a Facebook post shared on April 27, 2020, where he enumerated the province’s COVID-19 cases and said that he should’ve implemented ECQ “earlier.”

“I take full responsibility for this. I should have enforced the VE (vitamin-enriched) ECQ earlier. I will confer with the Mayors later and (get) consensus on lockdown rules. I will contact the Philippine Army later for additional reinforcements. Let’s get ready. I will suggest that to the Mayors that we start the Lockdown sooner,” he said before.

On April 28, Cavite was placed in a strict 14-day quarantine to curb the COVID-19 transmission in the province.

It was in effect from midnight of April 28 to 5 a.m. of May 15, 2020.

The announcement was also shared by a non-government organization sharing Dasmariñas-related news and updates.

Cavite is currently under modified general community quarantine or MGCQ, the most lenient of the government’s quarantine phases.