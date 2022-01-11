Robredo shuts downs claims Bayanihan E-Konsulta gathering voter info for 2022 polls

Vice President Leni Robredo denied the claims on social media that her office’s teleconsultation service is supposedly “gathering information” from voters.

The public official on Tuesday addressed Facebook and Twitter posts alleging that her office’s Bayanihan E-Konsulta service was being a tool for the upcoming national elections in May.

A Facebook user called her office’s alleged move “desperate” while another Twitter user claimed that the service was gathering precinct numbers.

“Fake news at the height of the worst surge is unforgivable,” Robredo said in response to their posts.

“We do not ask for precinct numbers. Anyone can try our Bayanihan e-Konsulta page. We cater to everyone. Walang pinipili. Hindi pa eleksiyon, ginagawa na namin ito,” the presidential aspirant said on Facebook.

“Hindi sa pagbubuhat ng bangko pero yung consistency sa serbisyo, may eleksiyon o wala, hindi naman matatawaran. ‘Yung makakapagbigay ng resibo, ‘yung thousands of patients na natulungan na, ‘yung more than 1,000 volunteer doctors, and more than 3,000 non medical volunteers,” Robredo added.

“Advise lang sa naninira, baka gusto niyo nang tumulong. Grabe pangangailangan ng mga kababayan natin ngayon,” she further said.

Robredo also asked the public to help her “report” the online users who posted the false claims.

Robredo has recently been active in debunking false claims after getting victimized by false or misleading news several times.

These false information were shared through doctored photos and posting of fake or misleading quote, among others.

Among those who have played a part in spreading false news includes deputy administration Mocha Uson of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Vice President’s Bayanihan E-Konsulta initiative offers free telemedicine services to help fill the gaps of the public health care system amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from the consultations, it gives out COVID-19 home care kit packages to those who are infected yet are isolating at home.

These care kits usually include basic health care equipment such as a pulse oximeter, thermometer, face masks, vitamins and other medical supplies. It also includes a monitoring sheet to be used by the patient.

Robredo’s office launched the telemedicine initiative on April 2021, months before she declared her intention to run for president in the 2022 elections.