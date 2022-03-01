Fake: Robredo quote card which says investing more cars will solve traffic

CLAIM: A Facebook page posted a quote card that showed two presidential candidates’ supposed stances on resolving Metro Manila traffic.

In a post on Monday, February 28, the page posted the card with a question that reads: “Bumper-na-bumper na traffic, anong solusyon[?]”

The format of the post is similar to other quote cards being shared by news outlets on social media.

The candidates featured on the post are Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

On the card, the quote from Pacquiao reads: “Napaka-importante po talaga na dagdagan ang Skyways natin para mabawasan ang traffic.”

The one from Robredo says: “Sa tingin ko, mas importante na lahat ng tao mayroong sasakyan para mas mabilis ang pagbiyahe.”

RATING: The quote from Robredo is fake.

FACTS:

The question on the card was referencing the fielded issue raised during the CNN Philippines presidential debate last Sunday, February 27.

The moderators asked the candidates how they will address the longstanding traffic problem in Metro Manila.

For Robredo, she said would focus on building infrastructures for active transport if elected president.

“Base sa recent na datos, kakaunti lang ng tao ang mayroong sasakyan. Ang gobyerno ay dapat magbuhos ng pera para sa active transport. Ngayong pandemic pa lang kita na dahil walang mass transportation, ang daming natengga,” she said.

She also cited data from an SWS survey about Filipinos preferring bicycles over cars.

“Sa huling SWS survey, mas maraming Pilipino ngayon ay mas gusto mag-bisikleta, pero hindi handa ang ating mga kalsada at kalye. Dapat talaga ang gobyerno dito binubuhos ang pera sa active transport, at the least cost and convenient,” Robredo said.

The statement quoted from Pacquiao, on the other hand, is correct. However, it was incomplete.

“Napaka-importante po talaga na dagdagan po natin ang Skyways natin, mabawasan yung traffic natin kasi malaki po talaga ang lugi ng Pilipinas araw-araw dahil sa traffic na ito,” the senator said.

The page that shared the post is not a credible news outlet or organization.

It is a fan page dedicated to sharing news about Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the lone presidential candidate who did not attend the CNN Philippines presidential debate.

Why it matters

The post itself gained 1,300 reactions, 872 comments and 243 shares on the platform.

Of the reactions, 1,200 were laughing emojis, 56 were likes, 41 were angry emojis and eight were shock emojis.

The fabricated statement attributed to Robredo also garnered hateful remarks against her.

“Ano ba talaga Mama Leni ang gusto mo sasakyan o bisekleta? Ano ba talaga dapat unahin kalsada o mass transport? Saan ba uunahin sa urban o rural area?” a Facebook user commented.

Some online users were quick to point out that the quote is fake. They provided links and verified quote cards that showed the vice president’s actual stance on the matter.

Others slammed the page for spreading misinformation. They also asked others report the page to Facebook’s administration.

[1/2] ⚠️FAKE NEWS ALERT REPORT: https://t.co/5ZwBsfOs3J Report Post > False Information > Politics Totoong sagot ni VP @lenirobredo:

1. “Karamihan sa mga tao walang sasakyan at nakikibaka araw-araw sa mass transportation. Kailangan yung gobyerno magbuhos… pic.twitter.com/A58yBFWaQq — KPOP STANS 4 LENI (@KPOPSTANS4LENI) March 1, 2022

—

Interaksyon is part of #FactsFirstPH, a multi-sectoral initiative promoting truth in public space and demanding accountability for falsehoods. For those interested to join the initiative, email [email protected]