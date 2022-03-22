Robredo denies viral FB post claiming rally attendees received P1,000

A now-deleted Facebook post falsely claimed that campaign rally attendees for 2022 national candidates were given cash in exchange for their supposed attendance in the event.

Vice President Leni Robredo, a presidential bet, on Monday called out a Facebook user who claimed that “one of his friend’s sisters” who supposedly attended their campaign sortie received P1,000.

The Facebook user also called them “mga NPA,” which stands for New People’s Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

The online user additionally claimed that “a warrant of arrest is on its way.”

The post was accompanied by a screenshot of a Facebook messenger exchange that included the supposed photo of the cash enclosed in a ziplock with a pink surgical mask and a ribbon logo commonly associated with the Liberal Party.

The “Leni-Kiko 2022” text could also be seen on the alleged giveaway.

Robredo called out the Facebook user for red-tagging and spreading false information.

“People lined up for so many hours, braving the heat and the crowds. Abonado pa ang karamihan sa kanila,” she said.

The presidential bet did not mention any event but last Sunday, she was present at the “PasigLaban Para sa Tropa” campaign rally.

She called on the public to report the false post.

“Huwag natin hayaan yurakan ang ating dignidad ng mga kasinungalingan. Nang-red tag pa. Please help us report,” Robredo added.

Red-tagging is defined as “the act of labelling, branding, naming and accusing individuals and/ or organizations of being left-leaning, subversives, communists or terrorists (used as) a strategy… by State agents, particularly law enforcement agencies and the military, against those perceived to be ‘threats’ or ‘enemies of the State.’”

Some Filipinos on Twitter also pointed out some inconsistencies in the screenshot and post as well as other observations.

“Look at the date, look at the date,” someone tweeted, encircling the date of the message with the alleged cash and face mask.

Look at the date look at the date pic.twitter.com/kENbv1J3z4 — Maestro (@BelloMaestro) March 21, 2022

The grand rally in Pasig City happened on March 20.

Another Twitter user claimed that candidates do not give out cash to voters in a clear plastic that can be seen by all.

“‘Di gawain, kahit ng trapo, ang maglagay ng pagkakakilanlan nila sa vote buying nang naka-staple pa,” he wrote.

The Twitter user also said that the Leni-Kiko tandem only uses pink, fuschia and green colors, their camp’s known campaign colors.

Pink is associated with Robredo while green is associated with Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, her running mate.

“Saan nanggaling ‘yang blue,” the Twitter user said.

1. ANG PANGIT NG LOGO.

2. 'Di gawain, kahit ng trapo, ang maglagay ng pagkakakilanlan nila sa vote buying nang naka-staple pa.

3. Pink, fuchsia, at farm green lang colors ng kakampink. Saan nanggaling 'yang blue.

👁️👄👁️ https://t.co/JQ1oQHsIj8 — Martin Jewel 🇺🇦 (@jewel_imperial) March 20, 2022

A different Twitter user claimed that volunteers give out an N95 face mask, not a surgical one as seen in the alleged picture.

“Hello ano, hindi maganda design nung sticker and also, mostly N95 po binibigay naming mask. Try harder,” she wrote.

Hello ano, hindi maganda design nung sticker and also mostly N95 po binibigay naming mask. Try harder https://t.co/6MCvqZ4lE1 — Ezzah's Year (@ezzahschonxxi) March 21, 2022

Robredo’s post was also reshared by the volunteer group “Lawyers for Leni” on Facebook to alert the public of the false post.