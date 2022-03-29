Pia Wurtzbach appears in fake quote card, tells public to check sources

After Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was tagged in a fake quote card about the 2022 elections, she told her followers to regularly double-check the origin of online posts before sharing them.

The Spotify podcaster on Monday quote tweeted a now-deleted post and wrote:

“Hello po! I did not say this. Let us not spread fake news. Don’t believe all quotes that you see online. Let’s make it a habit to double check our sources,” she said with a blue heart emoji.

“Ingat palagi!” Pia added.

She reiterated her stance against fake news in a previous tweet.

“I appreciate your comments relating to the post. But let’s always be mindful of what we share. Double-check our sources, triple-check if needed. No to fake news!” Pia wrote with emojis.

A social media user claimed that the former beauty queen referred to a quote card shared by a Twitter user on Monday with the caption:

“Very well said Ms. Pia (clapping emoji) @PiaWurtzbach.”

The card featured a 2017 picture of Pia in a red off-shoulder outfit where she encouraged people to get tested for HIV/AIDS.

Meanwhile, the fake quote card claimed Pia said the following:

“Don’t just believe in negative campaigns, I really do believe that if your heart is pure and ready to serve our country towards a better future then all you gonna do is to promote yourself and not by destroying figures of your co-candidate it may look desperate. I do believe that people who does [sic] negative campaigning is really on pressure and threatened because he/she is behind the other candidate.”

The manipulated card also claimed it was from CNN.

Supporters of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos, as well as his campaign, have long accused other rival hopefuls of mudslinging and negative campaigning for mentioning atrocities and massive corruption under his father’s regime or ongoing cases against his family.

Earlier this month, a Facebook page shared a quote card featuring two presidential bets. It was tagged as “fake.”