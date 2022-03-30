SM Supermalls disown circulating dubious job offers on Facebook groups

A mall developer dismissed Facebook posts about supposed job offers in any of its mall branches as “fake.”

SM Supermalls debunked the fake job offers on social media on March 30.

Facts

They also noted that a certain individual who was posting these job announcements is not part of its roster of employees.

“We would like to inform the public that the job announcements claiming to be that of the different branches of SM Supermalls are not authorized job posts by any of our malls,” SM said.

“There is also no employee in our roster with the name Nicole Mae Remulla. We encourage everyone not to engage with this,” it added.

In their publication material, screenshots of job listings for SM City North EDSA, SM City Puerto Princesa, SM Center Pulilan and SM City Marikina were all marked as “fake news.”

These posts were shared on job hiring groups from different provinces and areas where an SM branch is located.

Why it matters

Some of the posts featured on SM’s post can still be accessed.

The dubious job advisory contained a list of job vacancies and the number of openings for each position.

There is also a set date for an interview already.

Interested job applicants are then instructed to message the original uploader for a slot for this “interview.”

Some online users seemed to believe these postings based on the comments under the postings.

SM Supermalls, however, advised those interested to apply to go to their official job application website via this link here.

“Those who are interested to apply may visit: https://www.smprimecareers.com/smsupermalls,” they said.

There are over 70 branches of SM shopping centers across the country.

Information about each outlet can be accessed via its mall directory here.