Did Sandro Marcos deliver grad speech as school director in Spain? Supporters think so

Did Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos deliver a speech at the graduation of a school in Spain?

Some supporters of the Marcos family think so, but research reveals he did not.

The Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, an international tennis academy combining sport and education, posted videos of its director delivering a speech to its graduates in June 2019.

The director is Alexander Marcos Walker.

One of the videos is titled “Graduation Speech: Alexander Marcos, Rafa Nadal School Director” while the other is titled “Alexander Marcos final graduation speech.”

While it is clear that the “Alexander Marcos” in the videos shows an older man, some supporters of the Marcos family, particularly supporters of Sandro, continued to congratulate them.

“Napaka-humble ng batang ito sa mga interview niya. Walang yabang at napaka-simple lang,” a YouTube user commented in one of the videos.

“HOW TIME FLIES! IT’S JUST LIKE YESTERDAY. CONGRATULATIONS, SIR, HIS EXCELLENCY ALEXANDER ARANETA MARCOS. THE FUTURE FILIPINO LEADER LIKE HIS GREAT GRANDFATHER IS RISING. GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FUTURE ADVOCACY TO OUR GREAT DEAR COUNTRY LAND,” another user wrote.

“Congrats, Sandro Alex Marcos… just like your parents, we’re proud of your achievements,” a different supporter commented.

Some of the comments were compiled by a parody page with the sarcastic caption: “Ah yes, Pinoy pride.”

The Facebook post has earned 3,800 pure laughing reactions.

Meanwhile, Sandro Marcos finished his undergraduate studies at the City, University of London and his graduate studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The Alexander Marcos in the videos calls himself “Xandy,” according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has been the director of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar for six years already.

A close-up look at his face can be seen in some of the Rafa Nadal International School‘s Facebook posts, where it is clear that he looks older than the son of the Philippine president-elect.