Fact check: Angat Buhay did not take credit from DSWD’s Banaue relief ops

Claim: Non-governmental organization Angat Buhay of former Vice President Leni Robredo took credit from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the donations of relief goods for those affected by the recent flashfloods and mudslides in Banaue, Ifugao.

In a Facebook post, BBM Unite Filipino People, a pro-Marcos page, said that Angat Buhay claimed boxes containing relief goods from DSWD.

The caption reads:

“Angat Buhay yet May DSWD Box??

NGO yet kini-claim ang DSWD boxes??

Amazing

Paglilinaw ni Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo, anumang relief goods na ipinamamahagi ng DSWD ay hindi na ipinadadaan pa sa mga non-government organizations dahil labag ito sa batas. Diretso na nila itong ipinamimigay sa mga pamilyang naapektuhan.”

The Red and Green, another pro-Marcos page, also claimed the same thing in a Facebook post.

The caption says:

“FYI Atty. Leni Robredo sa DSWD Erwin Tulfo yan! Sa gobyerno galing, hindi sa Kuno Angat buhay foundation mo! Konting hiya naman.. credit grabberrr ampoottttsss…”

Rating: The claim is false.

Facts

The relief goods donated by Angat Buhay and the ones sent by DSWD for people affected by flashfloods and mudslides were combined by the local government unit of Banaue, according to Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo.

“Base sa inisyal na imbestigasyon na isinagawa ng aking tanggapan sa isang larawan na lumabas sa Inquirer.net, tila isinama daw ng lokal na pamahalaan ang donasyon ng Angat Buhay (nakasakay sa pick-up truck) sa mga food packs ng DSWD sa iisang warehouse ng LGU at kinuhaan ng litrato,” Tulfo clarified on Sunday in his Facebook post.

The social welfare secretary also explained that it is against the law to distribute relief items through NGOs.

Meanwhile, Angat Pinas Inc. executive director Raphael Magno agreed with Tulfo’s statement, refuting claims that they took credit from the government agency.

“Secretary Tulfo already made it clear in his statement, na aming sinasang-ayunan. Napagsama lang po sa litrato ang relief from different sources. Right now, let us focus on ensuring that help arrives to those affected by the mudslides in Banaue,” Magno tweeted.

Why it matters

The claim was echoed by multiple pages and users on Facebook and Twitter.

BBM Unite Filipino People alone has 101, 000 followers on Facebook. Their post has 404 likes, 132 comments and 48 shares as of writing.

The Red and Green’s post, meanwhile, garnered 125 likes, 44 comments and 13 shares as of writing.

Both posts’ comment sections were filled with people agreeing with the claim and accusing Robredo and her NGO of credit-grabbing.

On Twitter, user @kahector4, who has 8,000 followers, also posted the photo that shows the combined relief goods of the Angat Buhay NGO and DSWD with the caption that reads “There is something wrong with this post.”

The tweet was screen captured many times and is now circulating on social media platforms.

This story is part of the Philippine Fact-check Incubator, an Internews initiative to build the fact-checking capacity of news organizations in the Philippines and encourage participation in global fact-checking efforts.

Interaksyon is part of #FactsFirstPH, a multi-sectoral initiative promoting truth in public space and demanding accountability for falsehoods. For those interested to join the initiative, email [email protected]

Interaksyon is also a founding partner of Tsek.ph, a collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippine elections. It is an initiative of academe, civil society groups and media to counter disinformation and provide the public with verified information.