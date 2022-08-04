PSA: Cebu Pacific Air warns public vs fake promotions that promise cash rewards

A budget airline warned the public against fake promotions that promise cash rewards that are circulating around private chats.

In an advisory on August 2, Cebu Pacific Air stated that these promotions are not legitimate campaigns, contests or initiatives of the company.

“Beware of this scam claiming to be a promotion authorized by Cebu Pacific Air. Please be advised that the circulating ‘promos’ promising cash as rewards for accessing a link is not a legitimate Cebu Pacific contest, campaign, or initiative,” the budget carrier said.

Cebu Pacific then advised the public to be vigilant and cautious when sharing their information online.

“We encourage the public to remain vigilant and be careful when sharing their information with third-party sites,” the airline said.

“For official Cebu Pacific Air seat sales and promos, you may visit our official social media pages and website www.cebupacificair.com,” it added.

Market analyst John Paul Tanyag tweeted about receiving this unverified link.

“Be careful with this link sent in Messenger,” Tanyag said.

He accompanied his tweet with a screenshot of the link he received in a private chat.

The link bears the logo and name of Cebu Pacific. It reads: “Cebu Pacific Air 35th Anniversary Government Transport Subsidy.”

Be careful with this link sent in Messenger pic.twitter.com/mQNCGscaON — JP  (@dumidyeypee) August 3, 2022

In the comments section of Cebu Pacific’s advisory, some Filipinos also reported receiving rewards from suspicious links.

They attached screenshots of these messages in their comments.

Cebu Pacific’s Facebook administrator replied to one of these comments.

“This is not a valid CEB promo. For online safety, be careful when clicking on unrecognized links. To check for ongoing promos or to book a flight, you may refer to our website, https://www.cebupacificair.com.,” the reply reads.

“You may also visit our official CEB Facebook account for other updates and announcements. Thank you!” it adds.

Cebu Pacific’s seat sale fares and destinations can be found via this link: Cebu Pacific Air.

It also recently posted its flight schedule for the month of August.

Travelers can fly to 34 domestic destinations and 16 international places via its official website at Book flights with Cebu Pacific (cebupacificair.com).

“Fly to more destinations with Cebu Pacific as it continues to offer the widest Philippine network this August,” the post reads.