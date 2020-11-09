Pasig PIO vs Vico Sotto: City locals told to ‘pretend’ not knowing ‘surprise’ Friday the 13th event

Pasig City residents were told to “pretend” to forget that they already have an idea about the city’s upcoming event on Friday the 13th following their mayor’s comment to a Twitter user in an online exchange.

Pasig City Public Information Office (PIO) in a Facebook post on Sunday shared a countdown to November 13 and told the locals to keep watching the page for “updates” about the anticipated event.

“Sabi nga, keep calm and carry on dahil the show must go on! Kunwari na lang, hindi niyo pa alam kung anong meron sa Pasig sa Friday the 13th!” the page said in enclosed brackets with a series of shushing face emojis.

“5 days to go bago ang pa-11.13 ng Pasig! Abangan sa Pasig PIO Facebook Page (yes, dito lang po talaga, peksman!) ang updates tungkol sa paganap natin sa Biyernes!” it added, referencing the equally anticipated date for shoppers, the 11.11.

Last Saturday, Pasig PIO also reminded its followers to keep themselves updated for its posts and then tagged the city mayor’s own page with a quip.

“Anim na araw na lang! Excited na para sa 11/13/2020? Tumutok sa Facebook Page ng PIO para sa updates, pwede rin sa Twitter ni Mayor Vico Sotto for spoilers!” it said with a frustrated face emoji.

Its very first post announcing the countdown was shared last Friday, when it mentioned that “something will happen” on November 13.

Last Saturday, the day after the first post was shared, a Twitter user asked Sotto about the mysterious countdown on Facebook with a series of laughing-with-tears and peace fingers emojis.

She asked this on a thread of Sotto’s Twitter post about the fourth batch of the Pasig City Scholars’ General Assembly.

“Ano munang meron sa Nov 13, 2020, nakakaloka walang clue?” the Twitter user piped in.

“Ah, lighting lang nung Christmas lights, may konting virtual program… bawal pa Christmas party eh..” Sotto answered without hesitation.

Sotto’s reply has gained 2,500 likes as of this writing.

Another Twitter user chimed in and reminded the city chief of Pasig PIO’s Facebook post telling its residents to stay posted and watch out for a happening on November 13.

Mayor basag trip sinabi agad 🤣 pic.twitter.com/a9b3Va876a — 🐼 (@pandangpasig) November 7, 2020

“Ah sorry, surprise nga pala,” Sotto responded in the thread.

His response left social media users amused as it garnered 12,300 likes and 12,000 retweets as of this writing.

A Twitter user said this shows Sotto’s transparency.

Sa sobrang transparent ni Mayor pati yung pasurprise ng Pasig sa Nov 13 sinabi na din nya hahahahahaha https://t.co/G9lGwP6EeR — CM98 ✨ (@stayrachar) November 8, 2020

Another Twitter user informed Sotto about Pasig PIO’s post which referenced the mayor for telling “spoilers.”

Nagtampo na po ang Pasig PIO, Mayor! pic.twitter.com/TgrJ5k7zJw — A | writing commissions are now open! (@iFangirluke) November 7, 2020

Pasig PIO last Saturday retweeted the mayor with three steaming face emojis to express frustration over Sotto’s disclosure of the “surprise event.”

😤😤😤 https://t.co/HCo2saT8jW — Pasig City Public Information Office (@PasigInfo) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, in another response to a different Twitter user, Sotto explained that live Christmas parties are not yet allowed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) this year due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

“IATF rules (and we agree) no Christmas parties yet. Kahit na ‘di naman ‘party’ ang Paskotitap, ‘di maiiwasan na naglalabasan ang mga tao… mukhang wala muna ngayong 2020,” he said.

The Twitter user was confirming if the city’s “Paskotitap” Festival wouldn’t be celebrated this year in light of the ban on mass gatherings.

Due to quarantine protocols, there won't be Paskutitap parade and show for this year? — ludee (@nadechan_nade) November 7, 2020

“Paskotitap” is Pasig’s annual light and lantern parade for the Christmas season that started in 2006.

The parade features various colorful themed floats that are crafted by some of the country’s most acclaimed artists. Each float is accompanied by a group of dancers in accoutrements consistent with the float’s theme

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, also the vice-chair of IATF-EID, previously said that Metro Manila mayors have agreed to ban live Christmas parties in the National Capital Region and other areas in general community quarantine.

The ban was enforced as a precaution against social gatherings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 which is easily transmissible through respiratory droplets and in enclosed settings with recirculated air.

The public is instead encouraged to participate in virtual get-togethers or online parties through video-conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Skype and Google Meet, among others.