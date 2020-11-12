Widespread flooding during ‘Ulysses’ onslaught triggers memories of 2009’s ‘Ondoy’

Tragic memories of Tropical Storm Ondoy (international name “Ketsana”) in 2009 flashed back to some Filipinos as Typhoon Ulysses triggered severe flooding in Metro Manila and other neighboring regions overnight.

“Ulysses,” the 21st tropical cyclone that has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility this year, induced heavy rains and triggered flash floods especially across the National Capital Region on Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

Reports note that the typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometer per hour and gusts of up to 255 kph. It made landfall three times starting on Wednesday evening in Quezon Province, south of the capital Manila.

Its strong rains and howling winds left Filipinos in the metro, as well as in neighboring regions such as CALABARZON and Central Luzon, at the mercy of the tropical cyclone that maintained its “typhoon” status even after crossing Sierra Madre’s mountain ranges.

Ulysses’ threat also prompted state weather bureau PAGASA to warn Filipinos of possible flooding Thursday morning following the expected rise of water levels in major dams as an effect of the heavy rainfall.

Because of the heavy downpour, Marikina River‘s water level breached its 21.5 meters record during “Ondoy,” considered the second most-devastating tropical cyclone in the Pacific in 2009.

The river’s water level is at 21.8 meters with third alarm raised, as of 9:04 a.m. Thursday.

It rose to 22.0 meters at 11 a.m, but decreased to 21.9 meters by 11:38 a.m.

As of 12:08 p.m., its level was recorded to be 21.8 meters deep, based on Marikina’s Public Information Office page.

The heavy downpour of Ulysses also triggered memories of “Ondoy” as Filipinos shared pictures and videos of flooded areas.

Ondoy survivors recalled how they have seen similar views as the tropical storm battered Metro Manila and its neighboring regions 11 years ago. They likewise shared how they weathered through that storm.

As an Ondoy/Ketsana survivor, everything I've been reading since Rolly to Ulysses is triggering to me. I hope everyone finds a way to stay safe as these storms blows over. — Dominic Ligot (@docligot) November 12, 2020

8:55am NANGKA MARIKINA CITY super surreal, this is my view 11 years ago (i was 10 yrs old back then) when typhoon Ondoy hit us. Same place, same scenario, same trauma, after 11 years. #UlyssesPH pic.twitter.com/0sOP0T2XR7 — lors patawad (@itslorsdiaz) November 12, 2020

Marikina river snapshot from our window 🥺 This reminds me of Ondoy but worse… pic.twitter.com/yf6Lfvm5XZ — Binjinnie1 🍅💕 (@Binjinnie1) November 12, 2020

Ondoy 10 years ago. Now Ulysses. Traumatic. pic.twitter.com/GVqyW2g3Ri — professional cuddler (@androjinous_) November 12, 2020

A Twitter user also recounted walking along the Marcos Bridge when Ondoy struck the metro as a video of its situation following “Ulysses'” onslaught surfaced online.

I clearly remember how I walk on this very bridge after Ondoy hit PH. The bridge is so high against Marikina river that's why I was so shocked that flood came to that point. I can't imagine it happened again. Ingat guys.#UlyssesPh https://t.co/59KBG0ZWbM — 🌸 (@LykSuicune) November 12, 2020

“We’ve never seen this #UlyssesPH coming since Ondoy,” another Twitter user wrote on Thursday morning.

Just like the Ondoy situation, several residents also called for help to be rescued following chest-deep flooding in most villages. They sought for help through the hashtag #RescuePH.

Flash floods in Marikina reminiscent of Ondoy in 2009. Many already needing rescue. #UlyssesPH https://t.co/jy4LgQLnwp — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) November 11, 2020

The wrath of Ondoy

Ondoy battered parts of Luzon in September 2009 as a tropical storm, which is two levels lower than “Ulysses'” category when it wreaked havoc on the country’s biggest island.

The storm unleashed one month’s worth of rain over Metro Manila and its neighboring regions within 24 hours and left over 600,000 people affected. It also took the lives of more than 700 individuals.

An article published on The Asia Foundation notes that “Ondoy” dumped 17.9 inches of rain in the capital region within that period, which was “more than three times the record amount (4.81 inches) of rainfall in a day in Washington, D.C.”

A report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said that the tropical storm caused “caused widespread floodings in almost all parts of Metro Manila, Central and Southern Luzon, and some parts of Visayas and Mindanao.”

“Ondoy,” despite being considered a weak tropical cyclone, generated historical flooding since its effects were combined by the enhanced southwest monsoon at that time.