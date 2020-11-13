Extension of deadlines urged to help students, teachers recover from ‘Ulysses’

Some universities declared suspension of work and classes in the coming days, including online requirements, in wake of recent strong typhoons.

Typhoon Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on November 9, triggered widespread flooding in many parts of Luzon, particularly in the Bicol region and Mega Manila (Metro Manila and surrounding provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal).

A week earlier, Super Typhoon Rolly devastated several parts of Bicol region, particularly Quezon and Catanduanes, and also triggered flooding in some regions in Luzon.

In both calamities, the national government and the private sector announced suspension of onsite work and online classes to help Filipinos recover.

When Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 was raised over Metro Manila due to “Ulysses” last Wednesday, Malacañang ordered the suspension of classes and government work in metro. It also called off work and classes in the following regions on November 13.

These regions are:

Region 1 (Ilocos Region)

Region 2 (Cagayan Valley)

Region 3 (Central Luzon)

Region IV-A (Calabarzon)

Region IV-B (Mimaropa)

Region V (Bicol Region)

Cordillera Administrative Region

In particular, Camarines Sur ordered cancelation of classes in both private and public schools until November 15.

#WalangPasok, schedule adjustments

On November 12, the De La Salle University announced on its social media accounts that all work and classes, including work-from-home arrangements, on its campuses are suspended until November 14.

“To give members of the academic community time to recover and rest from the effects of Typhoon Ulysses, synchronous classes at all levels as well as onsite work on the Manila, Laguna, Makati, and BGC campuses shall be suspended until 14 November (Saturday),” it said.

“Work-from-home arrangement shall also be suspended. Keep safe, Lasallians!” it added.

The University of the Philippines-Diliman likewise issued a similar advisory on the same day.

“Following Memorandum No. FRN-20-058 and FRN-20-067, the faculty is requested to refrain from asking students to submit any class requirements until Nov. 15. We also encourage everyone to check on each other and help out in any way we can. Stay safe and dry,” it said.

Ateneo de Manila University President Fr. Robert C. Yap, SJ also informed the Ateneo community that onsite and online work and classes are suspended until November 14 to recuperate from the disaster.

“Together, let us pray that we will focus on rebuilding and restarting our lives and with His grace, be able to move forward,” the announcement read.

The University of Santo Tomas also announced suspension of classes and work until November 14, Saturday to prioritize safety of its students and employees.

The Polytechnical University of the Philippines also canceled classes and work in all its campuses on November 13 and encouraged extension of deadlines to its faculty members.

“Faculty members are encouraged to move the submission of requirements scheduled on Saturday in consideration of students who may have been affected by typhoon,” it said.

Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan Party-list) earlier urged educational institutions to consider extending deadlines of their requirements to students aside from suspending their classes due to “Ulysses.”

“Kung suspendido po ang klase dapat lamang suspendido rin po ang pagpapasa ng requirements, i-extend na ang deadlines. Makatwiran lamang ito sa tindi ng pinsala ng kalamidad sa buhay, bahay, imprastruktura ng internet, komunikasyon atbp na kailangan sa blended distance learning,” the lawmaker said.

“Mahalaga rin pong alam at malinaw sa mga estudyante, guro at education stakeholders na mabibigyan ng karampatang konsiderasyon ang mga natamaan ng kalamidad nang makapagbigay po sila ng buong atensyon sa kanilang kaligtasan at pagtulong na rin sa pamilya at nasalantang komunidad,” she added.

Last September, the Department of Education also said classes may be suspended in extreme cases of inclement weather amid the implementation of the blended learning approach.

