With rise in Pinoy hip-hop streams, Spotify introduces four new, rebranded playlists

A popular streaming platform saw a growth in listeners of Filipino hip-hop tracks this year.

Recent data of Spotify showed that Kalye Hip-Hop, its flagship playlist for Filipino hip-hop music, recorded more than 50% increase in streams in 2020 alone. This playlist currently has over half a million or more than 520,000 followers.

Pinoy hip-hop has been growing since the early ’90s, but the past years “has seen it rise to become chart-dominating force” in the country.

Spotify’s data also showed that streams of local hip-hop gained traction via the digital streaming platform in 2018.

Some songs by hip-hop artists Matthaios, Skusta Clee and PDL also reached the number one spot on the streaming platform’s Philippines Top 50 charts this year.

In view of this development, Spotify introduced four new and rebranded playlists dedicated to the hip-hop genre and Filipino rap.

This includes classic songs loved by Filipino fans as well as new ones that have become trending and popular.

The following playlist can be accessed for free on the streaming platform:

Kalye Hip-Hop – The flagship playlist that features the very best of Pinoy hip-hop and has become one of the top playlists in the Philippines every week.

Bago Sa Rap – The latest and newest Pinoy hip-hop tracks

Dugong Hip-Hop – Essential Pinoy hip-hop tracks from back in the day featuring pioneers like Francis M., Gloc 9, and more

Pinas Vibes – Groove to the smooth vocals of Pinoy R&B tunes

Kossy Ng, Head of Music, Southeast Asia, Spotify, described the music scene in the country as “vibrant” with the number of emerging talented artists making hip-hop music.

“The Philippines has such a vibrant music scene with many emerging young talents, especially on the Pinoy hip-hop front. With the launch of our dedicated Pinoy hip-hop playlists, we hope to help more music fans discover the growing sounds of the genre, as well as help both established and emerging artists reach more fans in the Philippines and beyond,” Ng said.

In line with their growing fanbase, Spotify partnered with popular artists Matthaios, ALLMO$T, Karencitta, Nik Makino, VVS Collective and Peaceful Gemini to provide their fans exclusive content from the platform’s Kalye Hip-Hop playlist.

Spotify also released a video on its Spotify Asia Instagram page where it featured streets and sceneries in the Philippines that inspired the local hip hop scene.

Ng said that Spotify has been a champion of Filipino music and culture since the Original Pilipino Music or OPM hub was launched in 2015.

“In fact, between June 2015 and September 2020, OPM’s share of listening on Spotify increased by more than 100%. As Pinoy hip-hop continues to grow, we’re excited to be driving the next phase for this genre and celebrating its culture with fans,” she said.