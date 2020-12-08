QC government’s free bus service for residents, non-residents

The Quezon City government launched its own bus service that will ferry residents around the city for free on Monday, December 7.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the local government announced that this initiative, called the Quezon City Bus Augmentation Program, has eight routes and operates from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The route map, time table and bus stop location were also provided in the post.

Route 1 – Quezon City Hall to Cubao (and vice versa)

Route 2 – Litex / IBP Road to Quezon City Hall (and vice versa)

Route 3 – Welcome Rotonda to Aurora Boulevard/Katipunan Avenue (and vice versa)

Route 4 – General Luis to Quezon City Hall (and vice versa)

Route 5 – Mindanao Ave. cor. Quirino Highway to Quezon City Hall (and vice versa)

Route 6 – Quezon City Hall to Robinsons Magnolia (and vice versa)

Route 7 – Quezon City Hall to Ortigas Avenue Extension (and vice versa)

Route 8 – Quezon City Hall to Muñoz (and vice versa)

“Kasalukuyang bumabyahe ang ating QC Bus sa walong (8) ruta na dadaan sa mga pangunahing kalsada sa ating lungsod mula 5:00 am hanggang 9:00 pm,” it said.

“Layon ng Bus Augmentation Program na makapagbigay ng libreng transportasyon sa mga commuter sa Quezon City,” it added.

It also reminded Quezon City residents on the basic health protocols against the virus which causes COVID-19 such as wearing face masks and face shields.