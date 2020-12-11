LIST: Deals you can score on 12.12 shopping event

Have you bought gifts for your loved ones or yourself yet?

Large e-commerce websites in the Philippines are offering massive deals and other gimmicks this coming December 12 or the 12.12 Grand Christmas Day Sale for Filipino consumers to celebrate and shop from the comforts of their homes.

This is similar to the annual Singles Day festival, considered the largest in Asia, wherein major brands and retailers offer their products at discounted prices.

Since the tough lockdowns amid the pandemic last March, most Filipinos have resorted to e-commerce platforms for their purchasing needs.

This behavior continued to rise despite the ease of restrictions last July wherein most malls and commercial establishments were allowed to reopen.

The counterpart of this event in the US are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale, both of which were likewise considered the largest shopping event in the region.

Lazada

Similar to November 11, Lazada will also host another virtual concert called the 12.12 Christmas Super Show through its LazLive feature on its app on December 11 at 10:45 pm. It will also be broadcasted on GMA-7.

The lineup, this time, is more star-studded which include long-time comedians Michael V and Aiai Delas Alas, and actresses Barbie Forteza, Rhian Ramos, Julie Anne San Jose.

Brand ambassadors Mimiyuuuh and Sam YG will also join to hype up the event.

During the concert, the e-shopping firm will also be giving away over P20 million worth of vouchers, prizes and a “negosyo” package to help Filipinos start a business this 2021.

Moreover, the marketplace giant also launched a raffle promo worth P1.2 million where 12 contestants will be given a chance to win. The winners will be announced on Lazada’s Facebook page.

Winners may also participate on Lazada’s Christmas Millionaire Show on GMA’s noontime show “Eat Bulaga.”

“Christmas is a very important season for many of us in the Philippines. In a year that has been filled with uncertainty, we want Lazada’s 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale to not just be a platform for customers to share happiness with loved ones through a festive and fun-filled shopping experience, but also do our part to serve the needs of the country, and support our sellers to build a resilient and sustainable business,” said Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines’ chief executive officer.

Shopee

Its rival e-commerce platform Shopee Philippines also has its own giveaway gimmick called Shopee Claus as a form of countdown until December 12.

Similar to Lazada, it also has a raffle promo and the grand winner could win up to P12 million.

Moreover, the e-shopping firm will also host a virtual event on December 12 at 10 p.m. through its Shopee Live feature where popular Korean groups GOT7 and Stray Kids are scheduled perform.

Last Thursday, the company posted video clips where both groups greeted their Filipino fans.

PILI NA PO NG I-AADD TO HEART NATIN, PWEDE ALL DIN 🧡 Here’s an exclusive greeting video from GOT7!

Other e-commerce destinations

Lifestyle websites Charis Philippines, Beauty MNL and Zalora Philippines will also join the grand shopping festival and posted their own offerings on social media.

