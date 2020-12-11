Food delivery service, beauty and wellness e-shopping platform now offering assorted gift-worthy items

A food delivery service app and a beauty and wellness ecommerce platform recently diversified their offerings amid the continued online shopping trend.

Filipinos have turned to online shopping when the national government implemented the enhanced community quarantine or the nationwide lockdown mid-March this year.

Since then, the e-commerce industry boomed with Filipino shoppers now having the habit of shopping online for their groceries and other daily essentials.

A report of AI solutions firm iKala that surveyed the social shopping behavior of 12,000 consumers and over 1,000 social sellers across the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand, showed that the country recorded 36% growth in terms of orders online.

Nearing the gift season, food delivery service app Foodpanda and beauty and wellness shopping platform Beauty MNL, announced that they are offering assorted items.

Foodpanda is no longer just a destination for restaurant food deliveries as it now carries specialty stores where one can purchase variety of products including mix of options for food, personal care and gadgets.

The food delivery service app particularly has the homegrown brand Human Nature which offers personal and home care products.

One can also shop for dainty snacks to artisanal cooking and baking needs from Marks and Spencers via the food delivery service app. On the other hand, it also carries Mumuso, a go-to store for useful items and gits as well as Miniso, a Japanese lifestyle-inspired store.

A trusted gardget store that delivers the same day, Kimstore, can also be accessed via the food delivery service app where one can score smart tech gifts and electronics.

“‘Tis the season to have food and more delivered with comfort and convenience within 20 minutes or less straight to your door, whether you’re searching for stocking stuffers, multiple mini gifts, or something expensive-looking but will suit your budget,” Foodpanda said.

Like Foodpanda, Beauty MNL that used to only offer beauty and wellness products is also currently offering diverse items ranging from cleaning essentials, dining and kitchenware, fitness accessories, home decors, bed and bath needs, stationery and craft.

It also offers digital accessories such as wearable technology as well as computer, tablet, mobile, audio, camera and smart home gadgets.

Introducing our NEW Send as Gift feature: shop the perfect presents and we’ll deliver them straight to your loved ones, easy-peasy. Place your order by December 12 for guaranteed delivery before Christmas to Metro Manila addresses—promise. pic.twitter.com/m31fICcHEX — BeautyMnl (@beauty_mnl) December 11, 2020

This beauty and wellness shopping platform is the top five most visited e-commerce company in the Philippines, according to the data of online aggregator iPrice. It has monthly web visits of 537,400.

Meanwhile, its app ranked fourth on AppStore while it placed fifth on Playstore.

This e-shopping firm is also participating in the last shopping event of the year 12.12, slated December 12, Saturday.