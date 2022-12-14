Wish list: Items Mimiyuuuh, Davao Conyo, Mika Salamanca, other creators want for Christmas

From makeup to gadgets, several personalities bared their wish list to their fans this holiday season.

Popular online creators Mimiyuuuh, David Guison, Angelique Manto, and Davao Conyo shared with their followers the items that they want to get from Lazada for their loved ones or themselves.

These wish lists were shared in time for the 12.12 shopping festival of different shopping platforms for the holiday season.

Lazada’s sale runs on December 12 to 14.

Mimiyuuuh

Mimiyuuuh has specific gifts in mind for her family.

“Ang parents ko feeling ko bibigyan ko sila ng weighing scale kasi kailangan nila makita po at ma-watch ‘yung weight nila kasi ang lakas nilang kumain,” the content creator quipped.

“And for my kuya, I’m going to buy a lot of polos from Lazada kasi magwo-work na siya so nagpunta ako sa LazLook. For my baby sister, since first time mom siya, magsho-shop ako ng mga needs niya for her motherhood!” she added.

The Lazada ambassador did not forget herself. She said that she wants to look for a good pair of affordable jeans and some beauty items.

“I really love looking for jeans sa Lazada and I have around five favorite jeans and napakaganda ng quality and I bought it na very mura. And for beauty naman, mas skin-care ako. Nag-add to cart ako ng Pond’s Bright Triple Glow Serum. I super love this. Bumili kayo nito grabe glowing ang skin ko talaga!” Mimiyuuh said.

Angelique Manto

Vlogger Angelique Manto eyes to buy herself glittery eyeshadows and lip glosses.

“I’m going to be buying a lot of Christmas make-up like all the glittery eye shadows and lip glosses from Lazada,” Manto said.

The television and events host also has a three-step strategy for online shopping, as follows:

Think carefully if a product is for daily use or made of quality materials that will last. Check if the product being sold has good or bad reviews. Check if there are vouchers that can be stacked to get the best deals for the product.

Mika Salamanca

Vlogger Mika Salamanca wants to get kitchen appliances for her grandmother who likes to bake.

Salamanca also wants anything red for herself.

“Red lipstick for the holidays talaga. And a red dress! You can never go wrong with a red dress,” she said.

Davao Conyo

Philip Hernandez, also known as Davao Conyo, is set to buy items for his new home in Manila.

“Pillowcases, comforters, and sunscreen,” he said.

David Guison

Lifestyle content creator David Guison wants to look as joyous as possible in the outfits he wants to buy from Lazada.

“I try to go for the festive route kasi masarap tignan at nakaka-good vibes siya,” Guison said.

“It really gets you into the holiday spirit,” he added.

Denise Heredia

Similar to Mimiyuuh, newbie actress Denise Heredia also has a lot of items to get for her parents and boyfriend this Christmas.

“For my loved ones, of course, gadgets for my dad. For my mom, she likes a lot of home things like candles, mga fragrances for the house. And then, for my boyfriend, maybe buy new pet food,” Heredia said.

For herself, she plans to buy from her favorite local brands that would go along with her shimmery clothes. These brands include Strokes and Sunnies Face.

Peter Laguisma

Influencer Peter Laguisma, a makeup artist, plans to buy makeup, clothes and appliances.

“Syempre make-up especially as LazBeauty offers really good deals and vouchers. Second, is for clothes, ‘yung mga on-trend (on LazLook). And then third is mga appliances, kasi that’s part of getting older (laughs),” Laguisma said.

Vince Velasco

Fitness enthusiast Vince Velasco said that he normally weighs whether or not if he really needs to go online shopping or not.

This season, he aims to add more tech items, home organizing and fitness stuff to his cart.

Velasco also reminds his followers to use Lazada’s vouchers for their orders.

“Make sure you put all of your items together and don’t forget to use all of your vouchers,” he said.

Ashley Yap

Ashley Yap, Lazada’s top LazAffiliate, said that she will give her loved ones a lot of makeup and skincare.

“I will give them a lot of skincare or makeup, because they’re so easy to find sa Lazada, that’s where I get my beauty products as well. Plus, they have fast and free shipping which is so convenient,” Yap said.

Ches Cabrera

Content creator Ches Cabrera will look for coffee, home items and home décor for her family.

“My family loves coffee so I’ve already added some coffee to my cart for them. I’ve also added home items and home décor as well for my family to enjoy,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera is also currently loving the Y2K fashion trend or fashion styles that are once popular among celebrities in the early 2000s.

“I really am liking the Y2K fashion trend, but at the end of the day you should just go with what you’re comfortable and happy with,” she said.