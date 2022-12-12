This online feature helps shoppers filter out misleading, unreliable brand deals amid 12.12 holiday sale

An e-commerce market aggregator rolled out a new update on its platform to help shoppers search for the best prices in time for the holiday sale event.

iPrice announced this major update last December 6, ahead of the 12.12 holiday sale.

The update in its platform comprises the following:

A new layout that highlights the full price range from curated, trustworthy merchants to improve transparency

Its product discovery tool has been improved, thus helping customers in their search for merchant names and reviews quicker than before

To ensure better service to online shoppers, iPrice made use of “proprietary machine learning technology” for this update to help simplify the shopping process and filter out misleading and unreliable offers.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of iPrice’s old and new designs.

Heinrich Wendel, iPrice Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer (CPO), said that this improvement comes from the feedback of their users.

“We’ve listened to feedback from our users!” Wendel said.

“By filtering out unreliable or misleading offers we simplify the search process and remove the common frustration of having to navigate thousands of disorganized results on conventional marketplaces/search engines,” he added.

In 2021, over 125 million consumers across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Hong Kong used iPrice as a comparison tool for their online shopping activities.

The company searches for over seven billion offers from sellers across different shopping destinations.

These include Lazada, Shopee and Tokopedia.

For the 12.12 this year, Lazada’s campaign called the “12.12 Grand Pamasko Celebration” is offering shoppers the following gimmicks via its LazLive feature:

A chance to win up to P100,000 cash through Lazada Cart-o-Cash and be Lazada’s Grand Pamasko Millionaire

Over P3 million worth of vouchers

A chance to win P300,000 worth of vouchers per week from December 7 to 21 via Lazada’s Grand Pamasko Raffle

Exclusive promos from partner banks and digital wallet firms such as BDO, BPI, GCash, Maya and Mastercard



Moreover, Lazada shoppers can also gift their loved ones with a “Lazada Gift Card.”

Here are the following steps to purchase an exclusive Lazada Gift Card:

Tap the “Lazada Gift Card” icon on the app Choose an amount that you will give. The amount ranges from P50 to P5,000. Enter your mobile number, email address, and then the name of the recipient. Customize your message. Click the “Buy Now” button for checkout. Recipients will be notified of your gift card via SMS or email.

Recipients of these gifts can simply copy the gift card code, go to their Lazada Wallet, and then paste the code into the space provided.

Users could click “Redeem” to use the card on the app.