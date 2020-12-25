‘Ingat’: Filipinos reminded to stay safe as earthquake greets them on Christmas day

Filipinos urged each other to keep safe after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolted Batangas on Christmas Day.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded the quake at 7:43 a.m.. Its epicenter was 10 kilometers north of Calatagan, Batangas with a depth of 74 kilometers.

The institute said it is not expecting any damage from the tremor, but the public could expect aftershocks.

There are also no tsunami warnings raised.

The earthquake was likewise felt by some residents in the National Capital Region and nearby areas like Laguna and Rizal.

It reportedly lasted for almost a minute.

Filipinos then reminded each other to keep safe as aftershocks are expected from the tremor that woke up some people.

This prompted the word “Ingat” (Take care) to land on the top trending list of local Twitter Friday morning.

To my fellow Filipinos, ingat po kayo. Let’s celebrate the Christmas safe and sound. #EarthquakePH #Lindol,” a Twitter user said.

“Ibang hampas ang dating ng Pasko ngayong 2020. Ingat po sa lahat. #EarthquakePH,” another online user said with a pleading eyes emoji.

“Felt an earthquake. Ingat po. #Pasko2020 #umaga,” Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen wrote.

The official Twitter account of Colegio de San Juan Letran reminded the public to practice the three safety measures during earthquake.

Remember: Drop, cover, and hold. We pray that eveyone is safe. Ingat po tayong lahat. — LETRAN MANILA (@LetranOfficial) December 24, 2020

Operations of the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 was temporarily suspended beginning 9:18 a.m. following the tremor.

“Our Engineering, Maintainance, and Safety & Security Team is currently conducting foot patrol inspection to assess the integrity of LRT-2 structures,” LRT-2 said on Twitter.

“Standby for further updates. Keep safe!” its advisory added.

In the event of an earthquake, the public is advised to drop, cover and hold or to find a safe spot away from potential objects that may fall during the shaking.

Those who are outside buildings and houses must immediately find an open area where there is no risk of falling objects.

Those in moving vehicles must immediately stop and avoid crossing on bridges, flyovers and overpasses.

For those who are near shorelines, they needed to move to higher ground.

Once the shaking subsides, the public is urged to evacuate to the nearest safe spot such as an open field and assess themselves for injuries.

