It’s official.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Tuesday changed its Facebook profile picture to the new logo launched last November which featured a full-bodied Philippine eagle completely rendered in gold.

The logo replaces the one with a side profile of the eagle rendered in a blue background with a lighter shade compared to the new one.

Similar to when the new logo was first launched, BSP’s profile picture change did not earn the approval of Filipinos who continued to criticize the logo which was previously thought to be a “step back” from the old one.

“Akala ko Gold Eagle beer,” a Facebook user wrote, referencing the logo of a light-bodied, low-cost beer by San Miguel Corporation which featured a gold eagle against a blue background.

“Parang logo ng USA, nakaharap lang sa kabila tapos binitawan lang ‘yung dahon at arrow. BSP, kontento na ako sa dati ninyong logo design. Mas neat at unique ‘yon,” another online user commented, although she did not elaborate on which logo of the United States bore the supposed resemblance.

“Mas maganda kung vector-style man lang sana ‘yung pinalit nyo. Pseudo-realistic logos belong in the 90s,” shared a different Facebook user with a thumbs down emoji.

“Pangit ng logo… ang cheap… ang uso na logo ngayon ‘yung simple, made up of vectors at flat colors…” another Filipino commented.

When the new logo was launched last November, some Filipinos thought that it was a “step back” from the previous one which they claim appeared “modern” and “sleek.”

ZillionDesigns, a crowdsourcing platform for logo and graphic designs, said that companies have been shifting to the “flat logo design” trend where bold colors are used with plain typography, citing the logos of Apple, Google and Amazon, among others.

“Flat design logos focus on clarity and versatility and reflect a modern look with vector-friendly graphical shapes,” it said in 2018.

The platform pointed out that brands tend to shift towards a flat design of a logo since it appears trendy, has crisp visuals, is able to offer a creative twist, flexible, easy to remember and is cost-effective.

Online design service provider InvictusStudio defines a flat logo design as something “based on minimalism” which is “free from all intricate details such as shadows, stuffed fonts, textures and gradients.”

Meanwhile, BSP in November said that it is introducing a new logo in keeping with the “changing times.”

“While the strong foundation of the BSP brand remains the same, its visual representation in the form of the logo requires an update to infuse the institution with renewed vitality, underscore its integrity and competence, and further promote the understanding of its mandates,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in November.

The goal, according to him, is to make the central bank “more relevant to the Filipino people” as it works towards price and financial stability and support for sustainable economic growth.

The eagle is supposed to capture “strong leadership and foresight,” Diokno added.