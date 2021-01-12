Nintendo’s ‘Animal Crossing’ is most tweeted about game in 2020

Nintendo’s hit social simulation video game “Animal Crossing” was among the most talked about games in the Philippines in 2020 amid the still raging novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a data released by Twitter, more than two billion tweets about gaming were recorded in 2020. This was 75% than the tweets in 2019 with 49% of which contributed by unique users or authors.

In March last year, various governments around the world, including the Philippines, implemented lockdowns within their borders to help stop the spread of the deadly virus which causes COVID-19.

The travel restrictions forced people to adapt to flexible work and class arrangements, and develop indoor hobbies such as brewing coffee, planting and playing video games.

“2020 was the year we stayed at home and where we all played video games more than ever before,” Twitter said.

In the Philippines, the most tweeted about games in 2020 are:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Genshin Impact Among Us PUBG League of Legends

The presence of gaming-related conversations in the country also rose to 87% from 2019 to 2020.

Overall, the Philippines ranked ninth among the countries that posted gaming-related tweets on the micro-blogging platform.

“Twitter became the field where Filipinos and people around the globe actively express their passion for gaming,” Twitter said.

The top ten countries tweeting the most about gaming are:

Japan The United States Korea Brazil Thailand United Kingdom France India Philippines Spain

In August 2020, Philippines ranked 10th among countries which have the most tweets when it comes to gaming in the first half of 2020 wherein six out of 10 Filipino Twitter users played video games to pass the time.

Similarly, Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing” was also the most popular game that time based on Twitter conversations.

The “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is a life simulation video game that is considered the fifth main series title in the Animal Crossing series.

It was released in March 2020, the same month when the national government placed Luzon under strict lockdown or the enhanced community quarantine.

Meanwhile, Filipinos also talked about their favorite e-sports team despite not being able to personally interact with one another.

The most popular e-sport teams in the country are:

T1 entertainment and sports OG E-sports G2 E-sports Fnatic E-sports Team SoloMid

Gaming trends in other parts of the world are also similar to the popular topics among Filipinos.

The fun, simulation video game about animals still topped the list worldwide, along with “Fate, Grand Order,” Disney’s “Twisted Wonderland,” “Final Fantasy” and the “Fortnite Game.”

What will happen in 2021?

Moving forward, Twitter is certain that the popularity of online games will continue in 2021.

It encouraged users to stay updated via the hashtag #WhatsHappening.

“As 2021 kicks off, the conversation around gaming is sure to continue,” Twitter said.

“With next gen consoles in the wild now, which games will dominate the conversation like Animal Crossing has? Will FaZe Clan continue its reign as the most talked about esports team? Who are the gaming personalities to watch out for? Stay updated on #WhatsHappening and keep an eye out for updates!” it added.