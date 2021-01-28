‘Kabahan na ang Angel’s’: This new burger kiosk is causing social media buzz

A popular budget burger franchise will have to brace itself.

Actor Jeffrey Santos, the older brother of Judy Ann Santos, shared a picture of a newly-opened burger kiosk and claimed that it will redefine the meaning of comfort food.

“Now it can be told! Kakaibang kademonyohang sarap! DEVIL’S BURGER! Comfort food redefined! Sarap na hahanap hanapin! Now open to serve you!!!” he said in his Instagram post uploaded Thursday.

Santos also promoted the new burger kiosk on his Facebook account and said that it is the “new normal comfort food.”

“Mula unang kagat hanggang huling lasap, me sundot ng ‘di makakalimutang linamnam!” he shared.

The burger kiosk also has its own Facebook page which was created in July 2020.

A picture of the burger kiosk has also been going around the local online community since Wednesday.

It was shared by Facebook user Art Josef who quipped that Angel’s Burger, a known budget burger chain, should be nervous following the launch of Devil’s Burger.

“Kabahan na ang Angel’s Burger. Hahaha,” he wrote.

Josef’s post has earned a whopping number of 32,000 likes and reactions and 62,000 shares on the social networking platform.

Angel’s Burger sells budget burgers to Filipinos on-the-go. It has several kiosks across the country and it is known for its “buy-one-take-one” offerings that made it popular to burger lovers and those craving for quick yet fulfilling meals.

On Thursday, Josef shared that he “received commendation from the owner of Devil’s Burger.”

“They want us to review their products. Free ito ah. Hahaha! Sino gusto makitikim?” he wrote on Facebook with a series of smiling emojis.

Based on Santos’ photo, Devil’s Burger has a “buy one take one” offering. It also serves rice meals and sandwiches, in addition to spicy burgers.