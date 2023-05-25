Angel’s Burger disowns Dubai establishment using its logo, tagline

A budget burger chain advised patrons that its “legitimate” branches are only located within the Philippines following online posts of establishments claiming to carry part of their name.

Angel’s Burger on Tuesday, May 23 said that a food establishment reportedly located in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates was using their company’s registered trademarks such as their logo without authorization.

“All legitimate Angel’s Burger branches are solely located within the Philippines. We want to particularly address that establishments claiming to be Angel’s Burger in Dubai are not affiliated with us in any way,” it said in a caption of its public advisory.

“For the sake of your health and safety, we strongly urge you to patronize only our official branches. Unofficial establishments may not adhere to our strict food safety and quality standards. Stay safe and enjoy Angel’s Burger only at our recognized outlets,” the popular burger chain added.

In its advisory, it said that the establishment’s infringement “violates intellectual property rights and raises concerns about the safety, quality, and integrity of the food products being sold under the Angel’s Burger name.”

“Our legal team, together with the UAE authorities, is doing everything possible to rectify this situation promptly,” Angel’s Burger added.

The burger chain also said that the advisory serves as a “public warning” to their customers, urging them to be “cautious” of the establishments they patronize.

“We strongly advise everyone to only purchase from legitimate Angel’s Burger branches,” it continued.

It said that patrons may report “any suspicious activity” on their Facebook page or by sending an email at [email protected]

The advisory came after a Facebook post featured pictures of an establishment bearing the iconic multi-colored logo, tagline, and designs of the burger chain that was reportedly located in Dubai.

It also had a similar name — Angel’s Burger Express.

The establishment was claimed to be located at Al Barsha 1, near the Mashreq Metro Station.

The Facebook post was uploaded to a public group called “FOOD TRIP UAE,” which has over 123,900 members.

It has also earned viral status, earning 1,600 likes and reactions.

Angel’s Burger sells budget burgers to Filipinos on the go.

It has several kiosks across the country and it is known for its “buy-one-take-one” offerings that made it popular with burger lovers and those craving quick yet fulfilling meals.