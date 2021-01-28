PSA: Pag-IBIG cautions public vs fake officers demanding money

The Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund has warned the public against interaction with dubious individuals posing as their officers to extort money.

In a notice to the public on Tuesday, the state-run corporation said that these individuals are using the names of their executives.

“It has come to our attention that unscrupulous individuals are demanding money from the public using the names of Pag-IBIG Fund Officers,” Pag-IBIG said.

“Please be informed that Pag-IBIG Fund Officers and Pag-IBIG Fund itself are NOT in any way connected to this illegal activity,” it added.

Pag-IBIG also asked its members to report these individuals to its office.

“We urge the public to immediately report to the authorities or to any Pag-IBIG fund Office, any person who misrepresents Pag-IBIG Fund and its officers, so that appropriate action can be taken against them,” it said.

Pag-IBIG was established as the country’s national savings program and financing for affordable shelter for Filipino workers.

Every member has monthly contributions under the Pag-IBIG Regular Savings Program through their employers that is returned upon maturity after 20 years.

The current savings rate is pegged at P500 per month.

“The monthly savings of formally-employed members are done by and through their employers. The latter shall be responsible in remitting your member savings, and their employer counterpart share to Pag-IBIG Fund on a monthly basis. Self-employed members and Overseas Filipino Workers may pay at any Pag-IBIG Fund branch or through any of our authorized collecting partners,” its website read.