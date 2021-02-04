With tuna pie’s comeback, fans hopeful it stays in menu permanently

Fans of a fast-food chain’s popular menu item are hoping that it will establish the snack as a permanent inclusion after its successful launch of another variant last year.

Jollibee on Tuesday announced that it has brought back its beloved tuna pie in two variants—the original and the spicy flavor.

“We were happy to see that Jollibee fans loved the original and the new spicy tuna pie last year, which is why we are excited to bring it back for them this year,” Mari Aldecoa, Jollibee’s marketing director for core products, said in a release.

“Now is definitely a great time to satisfy their Two-Na Sarap cravings and enjoy their favorite tuna pie,” she added.

The tuna pie promises a “flavorful creamy tuna filling packed inside a golden pie crust” which is fried to a “perfect crisp.”

Patrons can order it solo or for three pieces and as a value meal with other offerings at all Jollibee stores nationwide.

Orders can also be delivered through the Jollibee delivery app, through their website, through their hotline number #87000 and food delivery services GrabFood, foodpanda and LalaFood.

Meanwhile, fans of the snack urged the homegrown fast-food chain to retain it on its menu permanently after announcing its comeback.

“Make this a permanent menu pls,” a Twitter user said with a pleading eyes emoji.

“Sana ‘di na nila alisin ulit ‘pag binalik nila,” another online user said with a crying face emoji.

“Wag niyo na kasing tanggalin hahahha,” a different Filipino likewise commented in response to the reports.

Another Twitter user speculated it might’ve been because of the upcoming Catholic Lenten Season in which fasting and abstinence is observed.

“Coz malapit na Holy Week??? ‘Wag niyo na tanggalin ang tuna pie sa menuuuuuu!!!! @Jollibee,” the online user commented.

Last year, the fast-food chain introduced the spicy variant of its seasonal tuna pie in the same month.