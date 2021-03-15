Key winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards

March 15, 2021
Beyonce wins the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade" in this screen grab taken from video of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 14, 2021. (CBS/Handout via Reuters)

The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television and hosted by Trevor Noah.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Album of the year 

  • “Folklore” — Taylor Swift

Record of the year 

  • “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

Song of the year 

  • “I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Best new artist 

  • Megan Thee Stallion

Best pop duo/Group performance 

  • “Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Best pop vocal album 

  • “Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

Best rock performance

  • “Shameika” — Fiona Apple

Best rap performance

  • “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best rock album 

  • “The New Abnormal” – The Strokes

Best country album

  • “Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert

Best contemporary Christian music album 

  • “Jesus is King” – Kanye West

Best music video 

  • “Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce, Blue Ivy, WizKid

Best music film

  • “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt

Best musical theatre album 

  • “Jagged Little Pill” – Alanis Morissette and original Broadway cast

