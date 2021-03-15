Key winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television and hosted by Trevor Noah.
Following is a list of winners in key categories.
Album of the year
- “Folklore” — Taylor Swift
Record of the year
- “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
Song of the year
- “I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Best new artist
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best pop duo/Group performance
- “Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Best pop vocal album
- “Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa
Best rock performance
- “Shameika” — Fiona Apple
Best rap performance
- “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best rock album
- “The New Abnormal” – The Strokes
Best country album
- “Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert
Best contemporary Christian music album
- “Jesus is King” – Kanye West
Best music video
- “Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce, Blue Ivy, WizKid
Best music film
- “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt
Best musical theatre album
- “Jagged Little Pill” – Alanis Morissette and original Broadway cast
