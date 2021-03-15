Key winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony on Sunday, broadcast on CBS television and hosted by Trevor Noah.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Album of the year

“Folklore” — Taylor Swift

Record of the year

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

Song of the year

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Best new artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best pop duo/Group performance

“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Best pop vocal album

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

Best rock performance

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

Best rap performance

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best rock album

“The New Abnormal” – The Strokes

Best country album

“Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert

Best contemporary Christian music album

“Jesus is King” – Kanye West

Best music video

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce, Blue Ivy, WizKid

Best music film

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt

Best musical theatre album

“Jagged Little Pill” – Alanis Morissette and original Broadway cast

