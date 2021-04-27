PhilPost issues Santo Niño de Cebu stamp

A commemorative stamp has been issued by the Philippine Postal Corp. to celebrate the 500 years of Christianity in the country.

The stamp was launched in Cebu City on April 14, the quincentennial of the first baptism, which also marked the 500 years of devotion to Santo Niño.

The stamp features an image of Santo Niño de Cebu, the oldest religious icon in the country and currently enshrined at the Augustinian-run Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu.

Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio said the PhilPost pays its homage to the Santo Niño, “the source of home and faith of the people”.

“The milestone commemoration of the arrival of the image of Señor Santo Niño is one such important moment that recalls the uniqueness of Filipino culture and history,” he said.

Aside from Fulgencio, among those present in the unveiling of the stamps were Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown and Archbishop Jose Palma of Cebu.

Dr. Rene Escalante, chairperson of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Sec. Michael Lloyd Dino were also in attendance.

The commemorative stamps and official first day covers are available at the Philatelic Counter, Manila Central Post Office, and all Mega Manila post offices.

They can also be purchased at the Postal Area 1 in Tuguegarao, Postal Area 2 in San Fernando, La Union, Postal Area 4 in San Pablo, Postal Area 5 in Mandaue, Postal Area 6 in Iloilo, Postal Area 7 in Davao, Postal Area 8 in Cagayan de Oro, and Postal Area 9 in Zamboanga.