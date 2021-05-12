Philippines’ hot weather reminds social media users of Avatar’s ‘Fire Nation’

Some users referenced “Fire Nation,” a location in a popular animated series to describe the country’s heat index.

A screenshot of a forecast in May 2020 resurfaced on Reddit and Twitter on May 11 this year as the state weather bureau recorded another maximum heat index of 51°C in Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

In Metro Manila, the highest heat index recorded was 43°C at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

In view of this, social media users were sharing the old heat index forecast and this time likened Philippines to the Fire Nation.

Fire Nation is one of the main fictional locations in the award-winning 2005 animated series “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” The other three “nations” in the story are the Earth Kingdom, the Air Nomads and the Water Tribes.

It also happens to be located along the fictional world’s equator and is an archipelago filled with volcanic islands.

One Reddit user posted this screenshot of the old forecast on May 11 and said: “Philippines next to becoming the Fire Nation.”

This post earned over 2,400 upvotes since posting.

In the discussion or comments sections, other Reddit users quipped that despite the heat, Filipinos still prefer to drink hot coffee and soup.

“Sarap magkape at kumain ng lugaw,” one user said.

Some users also perceived that the country’s temperature seemed to be getting hotter during summer every year.

“Forgive my ignorance, but is this normal for this time of year?” one Reddit user said.

“Parang taon taon pa init ng pa init,” another said.

One Twitter user similarly shared the same view.

“Pilipinas pa ba to o fire nation na?” the user said.

Other Filipino online users joined in the thread and quipped that they need an avatar to alleviate the sweltering heat.

In the show, an avatar is an individual who could bend all the four elements.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration reported that the highest heat index recorded across the country this year was an alarming 51°C in the Dagupan City, Pangasinan last May 8.

PAGASA, however, noted on the same bulletin that “heat index” is not the actual temperature outdoors.

The government agency defines heat index as “human discomfort index that gives the ‘apparent’ temperature or what human perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.”

“High air temperatures and high relative humidity will give high apparent temperatures or indices. Full exposure to sunshine can increase the heat index by 8°C,” it said.

PAGASA classifies heat index into the following four levels:

Caution: 27 – 32°C

Extreme caution: 32 – 41°C

Danger: 41 – 54°C

Extreme danger: Over 54°C

