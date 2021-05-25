TikTok’s new tools vs cyberbullying seek to make community become safer space

A popular mobile video-sharing app is making the platform a safer space for content creators and users by launching tools that seek to help fight cyberbullying.

TikTok Philippines on Tuesday introduced a robust community management feature that lets users manage interactions with their content in an easier way.

This will enable them to report users or delete comments in bulk which they feel violate the platform’s community guidelines in batches of up to 100.

TikTokers only need to long-press on the comment or click the pencil icon in the upper left corner to open a window of options.

They can then select up to 100 comments or accounts to be reported in bulk instead of having to do it one by one.

The platform said that the feature will roll out globally in the coming weeks. They added that it is part of their ongoing efforts to promote a kind and welcoming community for its users.

“People put their hearts and souls into creating and entertaining on TikTok, and we recognize how discouraging it can feel to receive unkind comments on videos,” Joshua Goodman, TiktTok’s director of product, trust and safety, said in a release.

“Community experience is an utmost priority for TikTok, and our long-term goal for the platform is to foster a welcoming and kind community where people can express themselves creatively,” he added.

“We hope this update helps creators feel more empowered over their TikTok experience, and hold their fellow TikTok community members accountable for their actions on the platform,” Goodman further said.

TikTok has grown to become a popular platform in the social media-loving country, especially during quarantine.

It is where Filipinos share “feel good” videos and informative clips that can be useful in their day-to-day lives.

Last year, The ASEAN Post reported that cyberbullying was on the rise as young people spend more time on social media as a result of being homebound during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It quoted Save the Children Philippines who noted that the increased time spent online was exposing young people to cyberbullying and online exploitation.

“Taken together, loss of income, movement restrictions for children, isolation, heightened exposure to online platforms, and high levels of stress and anxiety will increase the likelihood of children experiencing online violence,” the organization was quoted as saying.