‘Do not pirate’: Viewers urged to stream Netflix series ‘Trese’ legally in support of Pinoy works

No to piracy.

Filipinos urged the public to support the upcoming Philippine-made Netflix series “Trese” by watching it in legal means and not through piracy or any other unauthorized ways.

Social media user Duy Tano in a Facebook group dedicated to the award-winning graphic novel series reminded fans to watch the show on the streaming platform to show their support to the creators.

“Do not pirate this show. Do not stream it from somewhere else. Watch it on Netflix. In this industry, NUMBERS ARE EVERYTHING. Netflix took a shot at six episodes based on a comic from a country that has never, ever had an adaptation done,” he wrote on the group called “Trese” last Friday.

“If you want a second season or for Netflix—or any platform—to even look at other Filipino komiks for possible adaptations, it is IMPERATIVE that you watch this show legally,” Tano added.

Budjette Tan, who is the writer of the graphic novel series on which the adaptation is based, expressed his gratitude following the post.

“Thank you, Stan!” he commented.

Tano’s post also made it on Twitter and Reddit, where fans similarly echoed his call.

“Let’s support Trese on Netflix,” a Reddit user wrote, sharing a screengrab of the Facebook post.

“Support Filipino stories. Don’t support piracy by watching #Trese on @Netflix. Pakiusap lang,” a Twitter user said, likewise sharing a screengrab of Tano’s post.

Trese” is the first-ever Philippine-made animated series to be adapted by Netflix.

RELATED: Netflix drops action-packed ‘Trese’ trailer featuring Liza Soberano’s voice

It is based on the award-winning graphic novel series of Tan and Kajo Baldisimo which tells the story of occult investigator Alexandra Trese going head-to-head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.

In the adaptation, Alexandra is voiced by actress Liza Soberano for its Filipino dub while Shay Mitchell lent her voice for the English version.