Opening soon: Ikea Philippines’ first batch of products arrive in Pasay City ahead of launch

The first batch of Ikea Philippines products finally arrived in Pasay City ahead of its much-anticipated store opening.

Ikea Philippines first teased opening an outpost in the country way back in 2018. The soon-to-be-opened branch is located within the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.

This was also reported to be the Swedish furniture brand’s largest physical store in the world.

The furniture shop shared the update with photos of the crates on social media on Monday, June 7 to hype up the coming store opening.

“Today, IKEA Philippines celebrates an important milestone! Our first batch of IKEA range has finally arrived in IKEA Pasay City,” read the post.

“We can’t wait to unbox these and make them available to the many Filipinos!” it added.

Last May, Ikea Philippines also released a teaser graphic that showed its signature blue exterior with the quote: “The largest blue box in the universe.”

“Hello Philippines. Continue to raise the flag!” the caption read.

Responding to some online users query about its opening in the comments section, Ikea Philippines stated that it will open in the fourth quarter of this year.

Its e-commerce website will also open at around the same period.

The website that is currently accessible is only a go-to hub about the brand. It indicated the products it is offering as well as details about the company.

Ikea International is a long-running furniture giant that was founded way back in 1953 in Sweden. It has since established itself as a brand that offers functional and well-designed furniture pieces to their customers across the world.