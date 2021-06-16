PSA: IKEA Philippines is making your magazine cover dreams come true

Popular furniture retail company IKEA announced that it is looking for potential individuals who can grace their first magazine cover in the Philippines.

The Swedish furniture brand on Tuesday said that anyone aged 18 and above can join the contest that will last until the end of the month.

“All sizes, serious, crazy, nerd, funny, fluffy, huge, tiny – we don’t mind,” IKEA Philippines wrote on a Facebook post.

While it generally accepts adults, those who will join the contest as a family are not restricted by age.

“Family members as part of the entry, regardless of age, will appear on the cover,” part of its mechanics said.

Candidates must fulfill two criteria that weigh 50% each.

They must have the “authenticity” which answers why they should be on the cover and the “visual fit,” which pertains to their provided photo that should match the requirement of the cover layout.

Five candidates will be chosen and they will appear on the digital and/or print cover of the IKEA Philippines magazine. Each of them will also win P30,000 worth of store vouchers.

Magazine cover winners will be announced on July 23, 2021 on its official Facebook page. They will be notified through mobile, e-mail and snail e-mail confirming their entry.

IKEA’s branch in the Philippines is reported to be its largest physical store ever.

Its first batch of products already arrived in the country ahead of its much-anticipated opening slated in the fourth quarter of this year.