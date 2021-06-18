Grab Philippines underscores ‘inclusivity’ amid suspension of riders involved in posts vs BTS, Filipino ARMYs

A ride-hailing app suspended its delivery partners who commented against South Korean group BTS and their Filipino fans.

These posts came amid the release of the much-anticipated “BTS Meal” of McDonald’s in the country.

Grab Philippines made this announcement on Thursday, June 17, citing inclusivity as one of the firm’s values.

“Inclusivity is one of Grab’s core values, and we have zero-tolerance policy for inexcusable behaviors. We have immediately suspended the delivery partners in question and will continue to work hard to maintain an inclusive and diverse platform,” it said.

Grab also hoped that this will not affect their consumers’ support to the rest of their delivery partners.

“Our delivery partners continue to provide significant services for our kababayans during these trying times,” the statement read

“We hope that our consumers will not let the actions of a few select individuals affect the livelihoods of the many delivery partners who rely on the Grab platform to support their families,” it added.

Earlier that day, one Twitter user who is also a BTS fan shared screenshots of a Facebook post filled comments which read: “BTS Biot.”

“Biot” a play on Filipino word “bayot” is a derogatory remark against a homosexual male.

Filo ARMYs, maybe it is better to use the Mcdonald’s delivery services instead of ordering your BTS MEALS through @grabph food. Baka mas deserve ng Mcdonald’s yung delivery fees more than these people. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/DcEIsrBVAE — via 채월🌙⁷ 원호에게 자유를 주다 (@vmindables) June 16, 2021

In line with these insults, the user urged other Filipino fans to order their BTS Meal via McDonald’s own delivery app instead of using Grab’s delivery services.

“Filo ARMYs, maybe it is better to use the McDonald’s delivery services instead of ordering your BTS MEALS through @grabph food. Baka mas deserve ng McDonald’s ‘yung delivery fees more than these people,” the user wrote.

ARMY is BTS’s official fandom name which means Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.

In the thread, the user also tagged Grab’s official account and told them to educate their drivers.

“Teach your drivers/riders proper manners and professionalism. Filo ARMYs, don’t use the grab food in ordering the BTS Meal. Either go for the dine-in procedure or the @McDo_PH delivery services,” the online said.

“I honestly give generous tips for any delivery riders because I value their hardwork everyday just to make money. I thought this would be more in favor for them since there will be tons of orders coming and they would definitely benefit from this,” she added.

Before releasing its statement on the matter, Grab’s Twitter account immediately responded to the complainant.

“Hi Via! We don’t tolerate such acts of drivers. We can guarantee that we’re already looking into this. See you on the McDo x BTS day! (purple heart emoji),” the account said.

This was not the first time the offensive remark against the celebrated septet gained traction online.

Early this month, some graduating senior high students in Zamboanga del Norte drew the ire of Filipino ARMYs after they held a graduation pictorial with whiteboards that bore similar comments.

READ: School denies allowing ‘fun shoots’ amid viral grad pics with derogatory remarks vs BTS

When these photos blew up online, the school Jose Rizal Memorial State University issued a statement and clarified that the inclusion of personal declarations was not part of its instruction for the pictorial.

“They were instructed to wear their toga and use a white background. This directive was made to avoid congregation of any kind in the conduct of the photoshoot,” JRMSU said.