‘Isang malaking kakiligan’: Spring Films thanks Robredo for support to ‘My Amanda’

Netflix’s film “My Amanda” earned a new fan from the national government.

Spring Films, an independent film company, thanked Vice President Leni Robredo on Facebook for expressing her support for the movie.

My Amanda stars Alessandra De Rossi and Piolo Pascual, who also co-owned and founded Spring Films.

The movie marks De Rossi’s directorial debut.

“Our VP Leni is watching #MyAmanda too,” read the post with a heart and crying emojis.

The production film company also referenced the characters’ pat names in the movie, “Fuffy” and “Fream” in its post.

“Fuffy and Fream look!” Spring Films said.

“Napapakanta ako ng ‘Through the Fire’ sa saya mga mami,” it added.

The film company made the comment after Robredo last Tuesday uploaded a photo showing her screen streaming “My Amanda” on her personal Facebook account.

“After a very long day, and still a lot of paperwork to accomplish, I’m watching this and liking it very much,” the caption read.

Spring Films also expressed its gratitude to the vice president in her post.

“Maraming Salamat VP Leni. Isang malaking kakiligan nito sa #MyAmanda,” it said.

In a now expired Instagram story, De Rossi also gushed after learning the vice president watched her dilm.

“SANDALIIII MY HEART VP LENI IS WATCHING #MyAmanda. THANK YOUUU SO MUCH VP @bise_leni sobrang kinikilig kami. Paano po kumalma!!” she wrote.

Aside from De Rossi and Pascual, “My Amanda” also stars Luz Valdez, KC Montero and Helga Krapf.

De Rossi earlier described the film as a “gift” to Pascual who produced “Kita Kita,” another film which she previously starred in.

“Kita Kita” which was released in 2017 is a romantic comedy that became a box office hit following its release.

“The background story of this movie is what makes this very special to me. It’s a gift to my good friend Piolo and Spring Films–for turning my life around after ‘Kita Kita’,” De Rossi said.

“This movie is about friendship, and how much I treasure connections that are sincere, overwhelming, and that have a very profound impact, at least for me. There is no single or universal definition that could explain how much gratefulness a person experiences when another being gives you a chance to believe in yourself,” she added.