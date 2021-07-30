Here comes the sun: Filipinos enjoy break from weeks of gloomy weather

Jeline Malasig
July 30, 2021 - 7:44 PM
Sun with clouds
Stock photo of the sun in the sky. (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

After more than a week of experiencing gray skies and heavy rainfall in the metro due to the southwest monsoon, Filipinos basked in the sunshine that briefly peeked from the clouds on Friday afternoon.

The sun made a quick appearance over Metro Manila after 12 days of rainfall and wind gusts from the monsoon that was at first enhanced by tropical cyclone Fabian last week.

Hello, Mr. Sun. Been a while. from Philippines

Youth-oriented science organization Earth Shaker Philippines also perked up when the sun shone as it shared a satellite image.

Sun for a while

It noted, however, that the clear skies are temporary “because the rains from habagat are not yet over.”

“Habagat” refers to the southwest monsoon.

Earlier this month, tropical Fabian’s slow-moving track caused flash floods in metropolitan streets and other low-lying areas.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 vaccination pushes through in Manila amid flooding due to ‘Fabian.’ habagat

The typhoon left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on July 23 but cloudy skies and occasional rain showers have continuously beset Luzon as an effect of the southwest monsoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration describes the southwest monsoon as “warm moist winds from the southwest” that are “causing rains over the western portion of the country.”

This phenomenon happens from May to September.

