‘Missing’ bookshop owner: Enzo’s Shelf customers decry ‘scam’

An online book shop has been called out by its resellers and customers for bogus selling of new and pre-loved books.

Re-sellers and moderators of Enzo’s Shelf said its owner has not been responding for days after numerous completed pre-orders the store had received.

The issue came after bookshop staff members Emerald Jane Rellora and Audrey Antazo asked for updates on the pre-ordered books from Corregidor on their Facebook group chat.

“Nagsimula na po humingi ang mga customers ng proof at pics ng pre-ordered books pero wala pong maibigay [na proof] ang owner,” Rellora and Antazo said in their posts on the book shop’s Facebook page.

They said the owner’s last message to them was on July 30 at 4:48 p.m. and no longer replied the following day on their group chat and personal Facebook account.

“Inutusan po niya kaming maningil ni Emerald (Ito po ang work po namin: Manood ng live, mag-send ng invoice at maningil.) Ngunit ang pera niyo po ay hindi napupunta sa amin kundi sa owner po ng Enzo’s GCash account,” Antazo explained.

“Naningil na po kami at… nagulat na lang po kami hindi na po siya nag-reply and hindi na din po ma-contact,” she added.

Rellora and Antazo had both worked for Enzo’s Shelf even before the owner created the shop’s Facebook page for the live selling of books.

The financial hardship amid the COVID-19 crisis was the main reason why they applied for the job.

“Isa po akong student na naghahanap ng pagkakakitaan. Nag-message ang owner ng Enzo’s (shop); nag-try po akong magbenta kahit na maliit lang po ang tubo at ‘yun, kumikita na nga po ako,” Antazo said.

“Na-meet ko po ang owner noong nakabili ako ng libro sa shop niya noon through Audrey (na reseller na niya that time). Nag-ask po ako sa kanya if puwede ako maging reseller niya at pumayag naman siya (Corregidor). Kasi nga that time naghahanap ako ng extra income from home dahil nagkasakit Mama ko at need niya ng kasama,” Rellora said.

No updates yet

Lara Junio-Garcia, one of the affected buyers from the shop, told Interaksyon that she has not received the book she ordered from Enzo’s Shelf.

“I was able to buy Jay Asher’s book from them. In-offer nila kasi for P50 so we grabbed it. However, after paying, ‘di na napadala sa akin ‘yung book,” she said.

Garcia added that she ordered from the shop last July or June but was not able to get a followup since she was busy.

“As for the others na na-scam, I do know some people na may bad experience sa kanila. Malaki din ata kasi na-scam from them especially ‘yung mga pre-orders,” she said.

She stressed that she was able to buy 15 books from the shop in the past.

“Yes, na-ship naman pero weeks din and ilang ff (follow-up) din before nila na-ship,” she said.

Rellora and Antazo also confirmed in their posts that the owner of the bookshop was able to sell books in the past.

“Ok naman po ang pamamalakad niya noon sa Enzo’s,” Antazo said.

“Kahit po noong nag-poposting palang kami ni Audrey, konti lang kita namin. Makalima lang kami na books okay na o isang bundle, masaya na. Hanggang sa [naging] moderators na… maayos naman ang flow ng orders sa page,” Rellora said.

But on August 2, Rellora posted on “Second Hand Books Philippines,” a book buy and sell group on Facebook, saying they have already resigned from Enzo’s Shelf.

“This is to inform the Public that We, Emerald Jane Rellora, Audrey Antazo and Patrick Advincula are no longer affiliated with Enzo’s Shelf. Our work as Enzo’s Shelf’s moderators and live seller officially ends today, Aug. 2, 2021,” it said.

“All monetary transactions from the very beginning are all directed to Munira Kim Corregidor with an FB (Facebook) name of Khenzo Corregidor. Our only role is to send invoice and carry out orders,” the post added.

Interaksyon sought the owner and re-sellers or moderators of Enzo’s Shelf for comment but has not yet received a response as of posting time.