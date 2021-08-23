Smart x BTS to release special prepaid kits for Filipino ARMYs

Months after announcing their collaboration, Korean group BTS and telecommunications company Smart will roll out a special kit for the fans.

BTS signed with Smart last January to headline Smart Prepaid’s “Live Smarter, Live with Purpose” campaign in the Philippines.

Following the launch of the campaign, fans collectively called Adorable Representatives M.C. for Youth or ARMY, had expressed hope that the collaboration will include merchandise such as photo cards and posters.

After months of waiting, last Saturday, August 21, the telecommunications provider finally announced the #SMARTBTS Special Edition Kit.

Get it, let it roll with the exclusive #SmartBTS Special Edition Prepaid Kit! 💚💜 Starting August 24, grab the kit that comes with a FREE poster, Php 400 worth of Prepaid Load, a sim pack with up to 9 GB free data, and an OT7 paper bag. Visit https://t.co/EqJ7Fzr1xt now. pic.twitter.com/OYGewrEFN6 — SMART ⁷ (@LiveSmart) August 21, 2021



In a video released on social media, the special kit for the fans comprises:

P400 worth of prepaid load A SIM pack with up to 9 GB free data A free BTS poster A cute BTS paper bag

The promo runs from August 24 to October 31.

“Get it, let it roll with the exclusive #SmartBTS Special Edition Prepaid Kit!” the caption read. It was marked with green and purple heart emojis.

While not official, the color purple had long since been associated with the Grammy-nominated group.

In the comments section of the post, Smart stated that the kit can be availed in the following stores:

​Smart Online Store

Animo Store

Lazada

ADMU Store

Shopee

GrabMart

OLFM Store

To further promote the brand, Smart stated that the 9 GB worth of free data can be used to “watching the latest BTS music videos, surfing fan sites for updates, or sharing uplifting BTS messages to your social media circles.”

Filipino fans expressed their excitement online for the special kit. Commenters tagged their fellow ARMYs’ fan accounts and asked others for free posters.

“Not me switching provider just getting one of these or maybe OT7!” one fan said.

“Anyone open for this?? I want the poster (crying emojis),” another fan wrote.

Additional details for this BTSxSmart promotional campaign can be accessed through their website here.

Jane Basas, SVP and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart, thanked the fans for making the “groundbreaking partnership” possible.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support we received since the announcement of our groundbreaking partnership with BTS. We’re inspired by your response to our collaboration, and this is why we’re always looking for ways to bring you closer to your favorite pop icons,” Basas said.

BTS, short for Bangtan Sonyeondan, comprises seven members RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jung Kook and V.

They had received multiple awards in the music industry in South Korea and overseas.

In 2020, BTS became the first South Korean band to be nominated at the prestigious Grammy Music Awards for their song “Dynamite.”