Ben&Ben reaches 2 million views for ‘Upuan’ on YouTube in 2 days

The music video of indie folk group Ben&Ben for single “Upuan” featuring popular love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano has already reached two million views on YouTube in just two days.

Fans of the couple called “DonBelle” had poured in their support following its release on Monday, August 30.

To get their fans more excited, Pangilinan and Mariano also posted still shots of their music video on their accounts.

… nahulog sa upuan 🪑 pic.twitter.com/el6PER6qYZ — Belle Mariano (@bellemariano02) August 29, 2021

Fans of Ben&Ben called “Liwanag” and DonBelle fans called “Bubblies” joined forces and launched a streaming party online to support their favorite artists.

The hashtags #BenAndBenAndDonBelle, #UpuanMVOutNow, donbelle sealedwithlove and other related phrases and hashtags immediately dominated conversations in the afternoon.

The first two hashtags even reached an impressive range between 800,000 and one million tweets. Fans encouraged one another to stream the video.

“Wedding vibes?” one fan account said.

“If we can make it 3 [million] in 3 days it will be another milestone for all of us!!! So let’s keep on streaming everyone!” another fan wrote.

Others shared screenshots of their favorite parts of the video.

“POV (Year 2075): You saw your Mom and Dad’s prom photo, dancing happily,” one user said and attached a cute still shot of Mariano and Pangilinan from the video.

Following its early success, Ben&Ben on Tuesday thanked them for their combined hard work.

“Good morning, Liwanag and Bubblies! 2 [million] views in two days! Maraming maraming salamat sa suporta niyo! Para sainyo ‘to,” they wrote with a yellow heart emoji.

Good morning, Liwanag and Bubblies! 2 [million] views in two days! Maraming maraming salamat sa suporta niyo! Para sainyo ‘to. 💛#UpuanMVOutNow pic.twitter.com/7FBJ5K5TUK — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) August 30, 2021

Upuan is part of the acclaimed nine-piece’s second album “Pebble House Volume 1: Kuwaderno” that was released on August 29.

Their sophomore album comprises 13 songs. It included six collaborations with the biggest names of the Philippine music industry.

These six songs are:

“Swimming Pool” (Feat. Chito Miranda of Parokya Ni Edgar “Pasalubong” (Feat. Moira Dela Torre) “Lunod” (Feat. Zild and juan karlos) “Sabel” (Feat. KZ Tandingan) “Kapangyarihan” (Feat. SB19) “Sugat” (Feat. Munimuni)

For this new album, the band tackled power abuse and women empowerment, lead vocalist Miguel Benjamin Guico shared.

“The beautiful thing about art is it’s able to speak to people regardless. Because of that, we wanted to really come in strong in our goal of letting the music and the art speak to people in ways that words cannot and that’s why we tackle different things with the songs,” Benjamin said at a press conference.

In June, Ben&Ben also had a successful collaboration with SB19 in a band’s version of “MAPA.” This song is part of the latter’s latest album.

MAPA is a Filipino term that translates to “map” in English. In this track, it is used as a portmanteau of “mama” and “papa.”

Ben&Ben and SB19 shot the music video of it in the historical Metropolitan Theater in Manila ahead of its official soft opening.

