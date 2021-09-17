How Angeles’ bet Mirjan Hipolito’s team is giving her support for Miss Universe Philippines journey

The team of Miss Universe Philippines candidate Mirjan Hipolito gifted her with an iPhone as a gesture of support for her beauty pageant journey.

The Philippine Entertainment Portal reported that MUPH Angeles and Pampanga gave her a phone so that she would be able to “take nice photos” of her journey in the prestigious beauty pageant.

MUPH stands for Miss Universe Philippines.

“Good luck!” Mirjan’s team said in the note that accompanied the package.

The Kapampangan beauty’s team is headed by host Barbie Alcantara and is composed of pageant fans Leira Bognot, Mark Laurence, Ricky Hipolito Dela Cruz, Jonie Castañeda Pangilinan, Michael Meneses, Prince RS Pangilinan, Ralph Sapno and Binibining Jheng De Guzman.

The gesture touched some Filipinos who found out about the gift.

“The best talaga mag alaga ang team MUPH–Angeles City (and) Pampanga Province. God bless po sa into!! You deserve it po, Ate Mirjj,” a Filipino said on Facebook with heart emojis.

“Very nice gesture from Team Angeles Pampanga,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Iba talaga mag mahal mga Kapampangan hehe,” shared a different online user with a heart emoji.

“Damang-dama ‘yung love for Mirjan,” another Facebook user said with heart and clapping hands emojis.

CLTV36 notes that Mirjan is a 26-year-old financial markets writer who finished tourism management as a magna cum laude in the City College of Angeles.

She was also recognized as a regional awardee for the Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines.

Mirjan was crowned the Mutya Ning Angeles City in 2015 and as Miss Association of Local Colleges and Universities National in 2016.