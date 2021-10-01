Why this senatorial aspirant security guard is talked about on local Twitter

A security guard, who filed a Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for a senatorial position, is gaining online buzz due to his election campaign platform speech.

An individual named Phil Delos Reyes submitted his COC at the Harbor Garden Tent in Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on the first day of the filing, according to CNN Philippines.

The independent senatorial aspirant, who wore his uniform, said that Friday is his “day off.”

Delos Reyes is aiming for a Senate seat in the 2022 elections to craft laws that will enable Filipinos to receive social benefits, have lower internet costs, and experience simplified procedures in securing government IDs and licenses.

He also said that he wants to improve their quality of life through universal housing, give education to impoverished children, provide discounts on electricity and water services and raise walls near rivers to prevent floods.

“Ako’y nandirito ngayon sa harapan ninyo upang ipaalam na ako’y tatakbo bilang isang senador,” he was quoted as saying.

“Senador na kung saan ang lahat ng problema ng bansa ay ating sosolusyonan, ay ating gawan ng batas, at ito’y maiproseso agad sa presidente para maipa-implement at makinabang ang lahat at ang bawat Pilipino,” Delos Reyes added.

The senatorial position is open to anyone who possesses the following qualifications, according to the Senate’s website:

No person shall be a Senator unless he is a natural-born citizen of the Philippines, and on the day of the election, is at least thirty-five years of age, able to read and write, a registered voter, and a resident of the Philippines for not less than two years immediately preceding the day of the election.

Meanwhile, Delos Reyes’ candidacy caught the attention of some Filipinos who claimed that he has election platforms that are “better” than others.

“His platforms are sooo much better than the ones running so far. He actually knows what the masses need,” a Twitter user said in response to the reports about the senatorial aspirant.

“People are mocking him but he presents platforms that are way more tangible than the ‘promises’ other candidates are spurting out of their mouths. I am listening, sir,” another online user wrote.

“Now here’s a man with a plan!” a different Filipino commented.

Other reports note that Delos Reyes also wants to continue President Rodrigo Duterte‘s programs against drugs, poverty, criminality and corruption.

The chief executive’s anti-illegal drugs campaign has since caught the attention of the International Criminal Court due to the allegedly committed crimes against humanity.

Duterte has been elected with a campaign promise to get rid of the country’s problems against drugs, crime and corruption.

During the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly last month, he said that those who are found to have “acted beyond bounds” in his anti-narcotics campaign would be held accountable under national laws.

Duterte and his police chiefs said that the killings in the campaign were done in self-defense while his government insists ICC supposedly has no right to meddle in the country’s affairs.

“If there are complaints, it should be filed in the Philippines because our courts are working. The ICC has no jurisdiction,” Duterte’s spokesperson said.

“When we became a party in the (ICC’s) Rome statute, we did not surrender our sovereignty and jurisdiction,” he added.

