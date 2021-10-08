How Ayn Bernos replied to critics accusing her of being a ‘paid’ presidential aspirant supporter

The responses of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 delegate Ayn Bernos to TikTok users accusing her of a being “paid” 2022 bet supporter earned online buzz.

A Facebook user compiled some screenshots of the beauty queen’s responses after she posted a video of herself taken during her journey in the national pageant with the following caption: “I love this color. #LetLeniLead.”

Ayn also accompanied her caption with emojis of a pink flower, a sparkling heart and a ribbon.

The content creator’s video showed her strutting in a hot pink dress while holding a sash.

It garnered 65,200 hearts and more than 6,000 comments as of this writing.

Facebook user Norman Pangantihon took notice of Ayn’s responses and shared them on the social networking platform.

“Soooo, AYN BERNOS posted a video on TIKTOK with a caption #LetLeniLead. Ang dami pong umalma but see how she handles them so well,” he shared.

One of the TikTok users asked “how much” does Ayn supposedly get from Robredo following her video.

“If ‘yan ‘yung assumption mo, it’s because YOU can’t stand for anything without getting paid,” Ayn responded.

Another user asked if Ask has a “talent fee” and “how much per episode.”

“Bakit po ganyan una niyong iniisip? Pera lang ba rason niyo para bumoto?” the beauty queen retorted.

Ayn addressed Filipinos who claimed to be “shocked” by her political beliefs in a separate Twitter post.

“To anyone ‘shocked’ or ‘disappointed’ — I think I’ve been pretty clear and consistent from day one. Sharing my preliminary interview answer,” she wrote, sharing a video of her answer to a question during the Miss Universe Philippines prelims interview.

Ayn, who represented San Juan City in the national pageant, entered the top 16 of Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

The TikTok content creator is known for being vocal in breaking barriers in the beauty competition.

Prior to the finals, Ayn clapped back at critics who questioned her decision to join Miss Universe Philippines since she does not supposedly fit the usual standards expected of candidates.

The entrepreneur said that she joined the pageant to represent girls who see themselves in her, a fellow beauty queen aspirant.

She immediately joined the competition after the organizers scrapped off its minimum height requirement for its candidates.