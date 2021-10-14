Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook page briefly streams individuals betting money —pageant page

The official Facebook page of Miss Universe Philippines reportedly aired a live stream of a group of unidentified individuals betting money on Wednesday evening, according to a pageant-centered page.

Recorded clips of the supposed live stream were posted by accounts and pages on the social networking platform.

It showed some individuals saying terms like “tansan,” “fold” and “ice breaker.”

“Tansan” refers to a bottle cap while “fold” means “to concede defeat by withdrawing one’s cards from play.”

“Ice breaker,” meanwhile, refers to an activity designed to warm up the game or conversations among people.

Pageant-centered Facebook page M Pageantry shared the supposed livestream recording and claimed that “one of the admin’s name was mentioned.”

“Was Miss Universe Philippines FB page hacked? Or was it accidentally posted live by one of its admins?” it said on another post.

Another Facebook page quipped that the administrator of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) page must be tired and had forgotten to switch accounts, hence the posting of the betting activity.

“May nagsusugal, umiinom ng alak at panay murahan sa live nyahahahahaha,” it said.

Pageant fans who saw the alleged clip expressed their comments.

“Hala, what’s happening?” a Facebook user asked.

“Lakas magmura at magsugal hahahhaa. Akala ko fake account nung una, aba teka, verified pala,” another online user wrote with a series of rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

Similar comments were also found on the latest Facebook post of the Miss Universe Philippines page announcing an appearance of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Beatrice Luigi Gomez and Miss Universe Portugal Oricia Dominguez on Instagram Live.

“Sino po nanalo sa sugal?,” a Facebook user commented.

“Ano po nangyari sa sugal? Sino nanalo? hahahuhu,” wrote another Filipino.

“Laki ng tayaan ah… libo libo,” a different user commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

As of this writing, there are no statements from the Miss Universe Philippines Organization, as well as its national director, Shamcey Supsup, yet.

Last month, MUPH drew flak for how the preliminary segment of the prestigious pageant was handled.

Some Filipinos noticed the lack of proper table-and-chair arrangements for the judges and the kinds of snacks served, claiming that it appeared to be “pucho pucho” or mediocre.