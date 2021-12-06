‘Sobrang lamig’: Philippines’ cold weather inspires memes, banter

Some Filipinos are having a field day on social media amid the Amihan season.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration declared the start of the onset of the Northeast Monsoon or “amihan” season in the country last October.

This condition is characterized by the “gradual cooling of the surface air temperature over the northeastern part of Luzon” that state meteorologists have observed.

It was only this December, however, when the cool weather was felt in several areas in the country.

Some Filipinos expressed their sentiments about the cold weather in the form of memes and jokes.

Facebook page Cavite Connect shared a series of edited photos that showed towns in Cavite supposedly covered in snow.

The photos also have a snow-covered mountain as a backdrop for added effect.

“Sobrang lamig na talaga sa ETIVAC ngayon,” read the post. ETIVAC is the province’s name spelled backwards.

The post earned 17,000 shares and 14,000 reactions on the platform. Most of the reactions were laugh emojis.

Facebook user Dimple Jenny Bacolor also shared a similar edited photo of Nueva Ecija which showed the surroundings blanketed by snow.

A mountain was also placed on the backdrop.

“Grabe yung lamig ngayon dito sa United State of Nueva Ecija,” Bacolor quipped.

The post garnered 18,000 shares and 13,000 reactions on Facebook, with most of the reactions similarly laugh emojis.

A Facebook page, on the other hand, shared a different take on the cold weather. Its edited photo showed a man who seemed to be sulking over a pail of water.

The text on the photo read: “Hindi na ikaw yung tubig na nakilala ko! (sad emoji).”

“Grabe lamig mo na,” the post read.

The post made rounds more than 5,000 times on Facebook and gained 950 reactions.

Lowest recorded temperatures for the past 24 hours

Science organization Earth Shaker previously shared a rundown of the lowest recorded temperatures in the country as of last 8 a.m. Sunday, December 5.

Citing data from PAGASA, the post showed that the lowest temperature for that day was recorded in Baguio City with 11.4°C.

“Dahil pa rin sa epekto ng #Amihan sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon at iba pang bahagi ng bansa, bumaba pa ang temperatura sa Baguio City na umabot sa 11.4°C (pinakamalamig na naitala ngayong araw base sa mga estasyon ng PAGASA),” the group said.

“Habang napasama sa Top 10 ngayong araw ang temperatura na naitala sa PAGASA Science Garden, Quezon City na umabot sa 20.4°C,” the group added.

In the latest weather bulletin on December 6, Baguio City still has the lowest recorded temperature at 12.4°C.

Here are the temperatures recorded in the country at 8 a.m. on Monday: